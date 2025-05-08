Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Enters into Definitive Agreement for Going Private Transaction

CANTON, Ohio, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by HOFV Holdings, LLC (the "Investor"), an investment vehicle affiliated with Industrial Realty Group, LLC ("IRG"). Stuart Lichter, a director of the Company, is the Founder and President of IRG. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will become a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Investor will acquire all outstanding shares of the Company's common stock not currently owned by IRG and its affiliates for $0.90 per share in cash. The agreement was unanimously approved and recommended to the Company's Board of Directors by a Special Committee consisting of independent and disinterested directors of the Board. Following the Special Committee's recommendation, the agreement has been approved by the Company's Board and recommended for approval by stockholders.

The Company also announced it has entered into a letter of intent with the investor that owns the waterpark property to enter into a new lease for the waterpark property and, following certain real estate transfers, the on-site hotel property and the stadium property (the "Lease Restructuring"). The parties are finalizing definitive terms for this Lease Restructuring, which is a big step toward restarting construction of the waterpark and the on-site hotel.

"Our vision has always been to build a world-class sports and entertainment company, which includes our destination in the Hall of Fame Village, Hall of Fame Village Media, and Gold Summit Gaming," said Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is an ambitious goal. It entails a continued focus on our strategic plan, and it requires investing in the critical areas that will help ensure long-term growth. We operate in a dynamic and sometimes challenging environment, and as a private company upon completion of the transaction we believe that we will have strategic flexibility and additional working capital to invest in each of our business verticals and to continue to build the Company as we have planned. I want to thank our partners, our team and the Canton community for a continued commitment to our mission and our vision."

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including approval of holders of a majority of the Company's common stock. In addition, the transaction is also conditioned on (i) the Investor's receipt of $20 million in financing, (ii) prior or concurrent consummation of the Lease Restructuring, (iii) prior or concurrent consummation of additional project level financing in an aggregate amount not less than $125 million, and (iv) obtaining certain third-party consents, including certain consents on terms at the discretion of Investor. The transaction contemplates the Company engaging in a sale and leaseback transaction with IRG relating to certain properties that are not included in the Lease Restructuring.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's common stock and warrants will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.

Further information regarding terms and conditions contained in the definitive transaction agreements will be made available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which the Company expects to file on or before May 11, 2025.

Advisors

Wedbush Securities Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to the Special Committee and provided a fairness opinion. Brown Gibbons Lang is serving as exclusive financial advisor to IRG and its affiliates in this transaction. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as legal counsel to IRG.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Industrial Realty Group, LLC

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

