Eyekandy Launches the 'Sales Ambassador' - The World's First Digital Human Super Salesperson For Every Point of Purchase

LONDON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyekandy, the global leader in immersive commerce, today unveiled the Sales Ambassador - a groundbreaking AI digital human built to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage, convert, and retain shoppers across every shopping channel.

More than just a chatbot or automation tool, the Sales Ambassador is a hyper-intelligent, always-on digital sales rep that replicates the human shopping experience with unmatched accuracy, personality, and performance.

Guide. Sell. Upsell. 24/7.

The Sales Ambassador delivers real-time, human-like product guidance online, in-store, and on social - transforming passive browsing into confident buying. It's the first solution of its kind to offer 'instant-on' integration at scale, in most languages, across all retail touchpoints, driving real commercial impact from day one. It understands individual shopper needs and makes product recommendations based on them. In addition, it delivers a compelling augmented reality experience to further recreate the instore experience.

Built to Perform Better Than Your Best Sales Rep - 24/7

Guide shoppers like real sales reps - across web, mobile, social, and even in-store kiosks

Drive conversions day and night with always-on product support and upselling intelligence

Accelerate sales with real-time product match guidance and brand storytelling

Win consistently at the point of purchase, no matter where it happens

Reduce returns by helping shoppers find the right product the first time

Human-like interaction that builds brand trust before the first click

Fluent in most languages

Plug-and-play deployment into existing eCommerce and retail infrastructure

Give Every Shopper a Personal Guide. Without Adding Headcount.

"Imagine deploying your most persuasive, knowledgeable salesperson to every product page, every store aisle, and every shopper's pocket," said Joe Golden, Product Director of Eyekandy. "That's what the Sales Ambassador does. It doesn't just sell - it delights, personalises, and performs at every touchpoint."

With seamless integration into online stores, retail environments, and social shopping experiences, the Sales Ambassador is poised to become the most scalable and consistent salesperson in retail.

Retailers and brands ready to boost customer confidence, reduce returns, and unlock sales growth can visit eyekandy.com to learn more and request a live demo.

