Closed Systems Transfer Devices Market worth US$2.09 billion by 2030 with 7.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, valued at US$1.35 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.0%, reaching US$1.49 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$2.09 billion by 2030. The closed system transfer devices market has been consistently increasing because of heightened awareness of the risks involved in working with hazardous drugs and the requirement for robust safety protocols within healthcare facilities. The reasons include stringent regulations, heightened concerns about worker safety, and a rise in cancer cases that fuel the use of chemotherapy drugs. In this report, the market is divided into closing mechanism, type, component, technology, end user, and region.

By Based on type, the closed system transfer devices market is categorized into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems. In 2023, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment held the largest share, by type. The high share and fast growth of this segment are due to their ease of use and lower rate of contamination with double-membrane containment systems. Membrane-to-membrane systems offer higher safety by forming a fully isolated environment during drug transfer.

By technology, the closed system transfer devices market is bifurcated into diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning/filtration devices. In 2023, the share of the diaphragm-based devices segment was the highest at 43.0%. Diaphragm-based devices tend to be compatible with a wide variety of drug delivery systems and container closures, making them versatile for different clinical uses. They offer flexibility for handling hazardous drugs.

By geography, North America held the largest market share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2024 due to the ongoing research & development of innovative CSTD technologies and better safety, efficiency, and user experience. Additionally, tight regulations over handling hazardous drugs within healthcare environments necessitate the employment of CSTDs to ensure that there is reduced risk exposure to hazardous drugs. Enforcement of these regulations spurs the use of CSTDs within the region.

The key players in the global closed system transfer devices market include BD (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), EQUASHIELD (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Simplivia Healthcare Ltd. (Israel), JMS (Japan), Baxter (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH (Germany), Yukon Medical (US), and INSUNG MEDICAL Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

ICU Medical, Inc. (US):

ICU Medical, Inc. has a comprehensive portfolio for the safe handling of dangerous IV medications. Its range of products includes automated and needleless drug compounding systems. The company is engaged in a long-term supply deal with Terumo Corporation (Japan) to distribute its products throughout Japan and Asia, including IV therapy and CSTD products. Over the last three years, the company's infusion consumables segment has grown steadily, taking up the highest share of 37% of the total revenue mix.

BD (US):

BD has a broad product portfolio, including hazardous drug-safe devices such as the PhaSeal and Texium system. It has a global presence spanning more than 50 countries. The BD PhaSeal system works with a wide range of chemotherapeutic medications. It is more widely used in the US and other markets than other CSTDs.

