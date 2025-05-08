Arlo Technologies, Inc.: Arlo Exceeds 5 Million Paid Subscription Accounts, Surpasses $275m Annual Recurring Revenue

Arlo's relentless innovation has outpaced competitors and propelled the company to the top rung of public SaaS companies on a global basis

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed 5 million paid subscribers. Through relentless focus and innovation, coupled with outstanding operational execution, Arlo has built a highly profitable subscription service and achieved world-class metrics as a services-first business.

Arlo's paid subscribers have grown more than ten-fold over the last five years, and its user base is generating over $275 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), an accomplishment that few companies have achieved in less than six years. Through an outstanding user experience and stellar service, Arlo enjoys superior customer retention with the average customer staying with Arlo services for more than 7 years. Its monthly churn rate is among the best compared to consumer subscription peers.

"Arlo has achieved world-class metrics for any type of subscription service business, furthering our position as the market leader in smart security," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "Arlo's unparalleled subscription growth and impressive customer retention rate is a testament to the power of our service business and the advanced AI capabilities helping us win and retain subscribers. It is extremely rare for a consumer SaaS company to achieve the level of ARR growth Arlo has in this short of time, and we have no intention of slowing down."

Driving Arlo's success is its scaled, secure and sophisticated platform with groundbreaking AI capabilities that provide exceptional smart security experiences for users and strategic partners. The Arlo SaaS platform is the culmination of a decade of work, featuring Arlo Intelligence at its core - a high-performance smart security AI engine. Arlo Intelligence is the most advanced AI model available in the security market, providing real, tangible value to users. With robust detection and recognition engines, the Arlo platform processes video, audio and environmental events to create specific alerts and system triggers, allowing for faster response to potential emergency events, while filtering out noise and insignificant activities.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development and performance of Arlo's services and products; and the impact of the strategic partnership with Origin, including the impact on Arlo's results of operations or technology and capabilities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties; consumers may choose not to utilize payment plans or to adopt the Arlo's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

