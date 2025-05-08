Datasea Inc.: Datasea Pre-Announces Estimated Third Quarter Revenue of approximately $51.9 Million, up approximately 164.6% Year-over-Year

Expects to Achieve Projected Annual Revenue of $90 Million

BEIJING, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS) ("Datasea" or "the Company"), a Nevada -based digital technology company specializing in acoustics high-tech and 5G+AI multimodal digital innovations, today pre-announced its revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended March 31, 2025, which is expected to be approximately $51.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 164.6%, as compared to approximately $19.6 million for the same period in the previous year. The expected increase was primarily driven by sustained growth in the Company's 5G+AI multimodal digital business, continuing the trend of significant market penetration and adoption of Datasea's innovative technological solutions.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We are pleased to report yet another quarter of substantial growth, achieving a significant year-over-year revenue increase of over 164%. This success continues to validate our strategic focus on our 5G+AI multimodal solutions, which remain highly sought after by companies across various industries. We remain focused on achieving our projected annual revenue of $90 million and are confident in our ability to meet this ambitious goal."

"Our continued focus on technological innovation and market expansion has effectively driven substantial growth. We remain dedicated to enhancing our cost management and operational efficiencies while expanding the reach and capabilities of our core AI-driven technologies," Ms. Liu added.

Datasea continues to strategically position itself to leverage opportunities in both the acoustics high-tech and 5G+AI multimodal digital sectors, with the objective of driving long-term shareholder value.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

