GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: GOL Reaches Settlement with Certain Holders of 2024 Senior Exchangeable Notes Claims

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (B3: GOLL4) ("Company" or "GOL"), one of the leading airlines in Brazil, today announced that the Company has reached an agreement with Whitebox Advisors LLC ("Whitebox") on behalf of its managed funds and accounts that hold 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 issued by Gol Equity Finance (the "2024 Senior Exchangeable Notes") which consensually resolves a dispute with respect to the consideration to be provided to all holders of 2024 Senior Exchangeable Notes with claims against Gol Equity Finance under the Company's Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the "Plan"). The Company is pleased to have reached this agreement with Whitebox, as it secures the support of its final key economic stakeholder and provides the Company with a clear path to a fully consensual Plan confirmation hearing.

Under the terms of the deal with Whitebox, on behalf of holders that in the aggregate hold an amount of 2024 Senior Exchangeable Notes necessary for Class 10(e) (GEF General Unsecured Claims) to approve the Plan, Whitebox has agreed to sign the Plan Support Agreement previously entered into between the Company, Abra Group Limited, and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, and joined by certain members of the ad hoc group of holders of 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 issued by Gol Finance (Luxembourg), pursuant to which Whitebox will agree to support the Plan on modified terms. The Plan will be amended to provide for, among other things, modifications to the debtor-by-debtor allocations of the general unsecured claimholder distributions, the details of which will be reflected in the revised Plan to be filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Company expects to emerge from its ongoing Chapter 11 cases in June 2025.

Finally, GOL reiterates that, under the terms of the Plan, it will significantly reduce its indebtedness by converting into equity or extinguishing up to approximately US$1.7 billion of its pre-Chapter 11 funded debt and up to approximately US$850 million of other obligations. As such, considering that the conversion will be carried out based on the economic value of GOL's shares prior to the conversion, in accordance with applicable law, a substantial dilution of GOL's currently outstanding shares is expected (subject to shareholders' preemptive rights as provided under Brazilian law).

