Mondi Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
8 May 2025
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 6 May 2025 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 81% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
Votes
For
%
Votes
Against
%
Votes
Total
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts
357,824,789
100.00
4,452
0.00
357,829,241
81.06%
903,719
2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)
314,207,345
87.66
44,251,368
12.34
358,458,713
81.21%
274,246
3. To declare a final dividend
355,206,580
99.09
3,267,142
0.91
358,473,722
81.21%
259,238
4. To elect Sucheta Govil as a director
358,319,325
99.96
147,057
0.04
358,466,382
81.21%
266,578
5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director
356,786,343
99.53
1,679,870
0.47
358,466,213
81.21%
266,747
6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director
357,373,746
99.70
1,091,646
0.30
358,465,392
81.21%
307,568
7. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director
358,454,664
100.00
11,426
0.00
358,466,090
81.21%
266,870
8. To re-elect Andrew King as a director
358,457,856
100.00
7,731
0.00
358,465,587
81.21%
267,373
9. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director
354,190,606
98.81
4,274,762
1.19
358,465,368
81.21%
267,592
10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director
358,250,916
99.94
214,759
0.06
358,465,675
81.21%
267,285
11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director
358,433,203
99.99
33,656
0.01
358,466,859
81.21%
266,101
12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director
355,584,380
99.20
2,882,110
0.80
358,466,490
81.21%
266,470
13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director
357,922,998
99.85
543,492
0.15
358,466,490
81.21%
266,470
14. To appoint the auditors
357,501,819
99.96
133,092
0.04
357,634,911
81.02%
1,098,049
15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
358,444,327
99.99
22,814
0.01
358,467,141
81.21%
265,819
16. To approve the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 2025
351,702,807
98.11
6,759,997
1.89
358,462,804
81.21%
270,156
17. To approve the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2025
354,716,835
98.95
3,747,274
1.05
358,464,109
81.21%
268,851
18. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
320,802,560
89.49
37,668,218
10.51
358,470,778
81.21%
262,182
19. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
281,254,315
78.46
77,217,173
21.54
358,471,488
81.21%
261,472
20. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*
320,075,162
89.30
38,368,680
10.70
358,443,842
81.20%
289,118
21. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*
302,942,068
84.51
55,530,238
15.49
358,472,306
81.21%
260,654
* Special Resolutions
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
The Board notes that although Resolution 19 (Disapplication of pre-emption rights) was passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation on the resolution. The resolution follows the relevant provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights and reflects UK listed company market practice. Directors were not seeking the maximum authority permitted by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, but rather, at a level that is consistent with the approach taken in recent years and which would provide the Directors with a degree of flexibility. The Board is mindful of the views expressed by a number of its South African shareholders. We will engage with relevant shareholders in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, resolutions 16 and 17 constitute special business and have therefore been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc
