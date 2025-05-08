Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

8 May 2025

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 6 May 2025 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 81% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 357,824,789 100.00 4,452 0.00 357,829,241 81.06% 903,719 2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 314,207,345 87.66 44,251,368 12.34 358,458,713 81.21% 274,246 3. To declare a final dividend 355,206,580 99.09 3,267,142 0.91 358,473,722 81.21% 259,238 4. To elect Sucheta Govil as a director 358,319,325 99.96 147,057 0.04 358,466,382 81.21% 266,578 5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 356,786,343 99.53 1,679,870 0.47 358,466,213 81.21% 266,747 6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director 357,373,746 99.70 1,091,646 0.30 358,465,392 81.21% 307,568 7. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director 358,454,664 100.00 11,426 0.00 358,466,090 81.21% 266,870 8. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 358,457,856 100.00 7,731 0.00 358,465,587 81.21% 267,373 9. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director 354,190,606 98.81 4,274,762 1.19 358,465,368 81.21% 267,592 10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director 358,250,916 99.94 214,759 0.06 358,465,675 81.21% 267,285 11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 358,433,203 99.99 33,656 0.01 358,466,859 81.21% 266,101 12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 355,584,380 99.20 2,882,110 0.80 358,466,490 81.21% 266,470 13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 357,922,998 99.85 543,492 0.15 358,466,490 81.21% 266,470 14. To appoint the auditors 357,501,819 99.96 133,092 0.04 357,634,911 81.02% 1,098,049 15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 358,444,327 99.99 22,814 0.01 358,467,141 81.21% 265,819 16. To approve the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 2025 351,702,807 98.11 6,759,997 1.89 358,462,804 81.21% 270,156 17. To approve the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2025 354,716,835 98.95 3,747,274 1.05 358,464,109 81.21% 268,851 18. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 320,802,560 89.49 37,668,218 10.51 358,470,778 81.21% 262,182 19. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 281,254,315 78.46 77,217,173 21.54 358,471,488 81.21% 261,472 20. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares* 320,075,162 89.30 38,368,680 10.70 358,443,842 81.20% 289,118 21. To authorise general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice* 302,942,068 84.51 55,530,238 15.49 358,472,306 81.21% 260,654

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board notes that although Resolution 19 (Disapplication of pre-emption rights) was passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation on the resolution. The resolution follows the relevant provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights and reflects UK listed company market practice. Directors were not seeking the maximum authority permitted by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, but rather, at a level that is consistent with the approach taken in recent years and which would provide the Directors with a degree of flexibility. The Board is mindful of the views expressed by a number of its South African shareholders. We will engage with relevant shareholders in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, resolutions 16 and 17 constitute special business and have therefore been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

