Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

8 May 2025

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 6 May 2025 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 81% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

Votes

For

%

Votes

Against

%

Votes

Total

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld **

1. To receive the report and accounts

357,824,789

100.00

4,452

0.00

357,829,241

81.06%

903,719

2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)

314,207,345

87.66

44,251,368

12.34

358,458,713

81.21%

274,246

3. To declare a final dividend

355,206,580

99.09

3,267,142

0.91

358,473,722

81.21%

259,238

4. To elect Sucheta Govil as a director

358,319,325

99.96

147,057

0.04

358,466,382

81.21%

266,578

5. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director

356,786,343

99.53

1,679,870

0.47

358,466,213

81.21%

266,747

6. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director

357,373,746

99.70

1,091,646

0.30

358,465,392

81.21%

307,568

7. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director

358,454,664

100.00

11,426

0.00

358,466,090

81.21%

266,870

8. To re-elect Andrew King as a director

358,457,856

100.00

7,731

0.00

358,465,587

81.21%

267,373

9. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director

354,190,606

98.81

4,274,762

1.19

358,465,368

81.21%

267,592

10. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director

358,250,916

99.94

214,759

0.06

358,465,675

81.21%

267,285

11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director

358,433,203

99.99

33,656

0.01

358,466,859

81.21%

266,101

12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director

355,584,380

99.20

2,882,110

0.80

358,466,490

81.21%

266,470

13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director

357,922,998

99.85

543,492

0.15

358,466,490

81.21%

266,470

14. To appoint the auditors

357,501,819

99.96

133,092

0.04

357,634,911

81.02%

1,098,049

15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

358,444,327

99.99

22,814

0.01

358,467,141

81.21%

265,819

16. To approve the Mondi plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 2025

351,702,807

98.11

6,759,997

1.89

358,462,804

81.21%

270,156

17. To approve the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan 2025

354,716,835

98.95

3,747,274

1.05

358,464,109

81.21%

268,851

18. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities

320,802,560

89.49

37,668,218

10.51

358,470,778

81.21%

262,182

19. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

281,254,315

78.46

77,217,173

21.54

358,471,488

81.21%

261,472

20. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares*

320,075,162

89.30

38,368,680

10.70

358,443,842

81.20%

289,118

21. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice*

302,942,068

84.51

55,530,238

15.49

358,472,306

81.21%

260,654

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board notes that although Resolution 19 (Disapplication of pre-emption rights) was passed and approved by the majority of shareholders, slightly more than 20% of the votes were cast against the Board's recommendation on the resolution. The resolution follows the relevant provisions of the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles for the disapplication of pre-emption rights and reflects UK listed company market practice. Directors were not seeking the maximum authority permitted by the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, but rather, at a level that is consistent with the approach taken in recent years and which would provide the Directors with a degree of flexibility. The Board is mindful of the views expressed by a number of its South African shareholders. We will engage with relevant shareholders in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code and will provide an update within six months of the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, resolutions 16 and 17 constitute special business and have therefore been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


© 2025 PR Newswire
