MRCOOL Pre-Charged Line Sets Revolutionize HVAC Installation for Contractors

HICKORY, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / MRCOOL®, a leader of innovation in the HVAC industry, is proving itself to be influential once again by pioneering better opportunities for contractors. While the company is well-known for their DIY® Ductless Mini-Split systems, the patented and Intertek certified MRCOOL® No-Vac® Pre-Charged Line Sets are now being recognized not only for their homeowner appeal, but as a major time- and labor-saving solution for HVAC professionals.

MRCOOL® Revolutionizes HVAC Installation.

A contractor can install MRCOOL® systems more easily in a shorter amount of time due to special Quick Connect® fittings and pre-charged line sets.

"Our patented pre-charged line sets and exclusive Quick Connect® fittings are great tools for contractors, as they eliminate some of the most tedious and error-prone parts of HVAC installation," said Jason Ingram, Managing Member of MRCOOL®. "This feature means that contractors will have more room in their schedule for additional jobs, which they can perform more accurately, safely, and quickly."

Originally developed for the company's DIY® Ductless Mini-Split in 2014, the MRCOOL® pre-charged line sets are now compatible with a wide range of MRCOOL® systems, including larger central models that require professional installation. The simple installation of these systems transforms how contractors work by reducing callbacks, simplifying logistics, and increasing customer satisfaction.

To help HVAC pros take full advantage of this technology, MRCOOL® launched the Contractor Fulfillment Program in early 2024. Designed to support and grow a national network of certified contractors, the program already boasts over 177 active members. The program includes incentives like co-branded marketing materials, priority access to new products, and even branded service vehicles.

Contractors are already seeing results.

"The first lead we got with MRCOOL® was five houses and seven units. And that's when we first started. It was a huge success for us. I mean, it's not every day you get seven units dropped into your lap to replace. That success has moved our company forward."

- Alex Holt, Complete Care HVAC Services (Decatur, Alabama)

"More than half of our members prefer working with pre-charged line sets. They're faster to install, reduce risk of an incorrect installation, and make scheduling multiple jobs in a day far more achievable," said Ricardo Herrera, Head of the Contractor Fulfillment Program.

Hannah Whitlock, Director of Product Development at MRCOOL®, added, "Our Quick Connect® fittings are what truly set us apart. These aren't gimmicks - they're patented, tested, and engineered to deliver a sealed, secure connection every time without the mess or guesswork."

With labor shortages pressing in on the industry and the demand for energy-efficient HVAC on the rise, MRCOOL®'s innovations are helping contractors stay ahead by offering modern tools for modern installs. As MRCOOL® and its Contractor Fulfillment Program continue to grow, the patented and renowned pre-charged line sets remain central to the success of every one of the company's endeavors.

Contractors interested in joining the MRCOOL® Contractor Fulfillment Program can call 270-640-9822 to learn more.

