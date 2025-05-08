INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Launch of Networking Hub at Licensing Expo Drives New Relationship Building Opportunities

The Networking Hub features curated trending topics, expert-led sessions and programming designed to kickstart meaningful connections; Products of Change sustainability discussions, The License Global Theater presentations and specialized collaboration zones throughout the show campus, offer even more chances to network and meet with key industry leaders.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Licensing Expo, the world's leading event dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations (May 20-22 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas), introduces The Networking Hub, a groundbreaking space designed to foster quality connections and accelerate industry engagement. Powered by Licensing Unlocked (from the Global Licensing Group), the only program for online licensing learning, in partnership with Licensing International, The Networking Hub is an innovative platform that provides workshops, strategic sessions and practical demonstrations to gain actionable insights on real-world strategies to navigate the licensing landscape successfully.

The Networking Hub delivers a comprehensive program of interactive introductions, dedicated mentoring, and exclusive "Ask the Expert" sessions, empowering participants with insider advice while expanding their professional networks. Through carefully curated activities and learning sessions, attendees can develop valuable industry relationships and gain practical insights for immediate implementation.

Key sessions include:

Meet the Experts

An engaging Q&A session featuring industry leaders Steve Manners (VP Global Marketing & UK MD, Licensing International), Maura Regan (President, Licensing International), and Stu Seltzer (President, Seltzer Licensing Group). This interactive session provides direct access to seasoned professionals who will address pressing questions about brand licensing strategies and industry trends.

Everything You Need to Know About Licensing Agents

Senior executives Maarten Weck (WildBrain), Julie Newman (Jewel Branding & Licensing), and Allison Ames (Beanstalk) share invaluable insights on the crucial role of licensing agents and strategies for selecting the right representation for your brand. Moderated by Steve Manners, this session offers a comprehensive look at the agent-brand relationship.

Global Links: Unlocking China's Potential from Shanghai to Las Vegas

Led by Celia Gu, General Manager for Licensing Expo Shanghai, this session explores the dynamic opportunities within China's licensing market. Participants will gain strategic insights for successful market entry and navigation of this crucial territory. Attendees can connect with senior executives from across Asia while gaining invaluable insights into the region's dynamic licensing landscape.

Everything You Need to Know About Style Guides

Creative experts Sophie Bloomfield (SBC) and Jenn Sandberg (Supercell) delve into effective brand identity development through style guides. Moderated by Billy Langsworthy (Mojo Nation & Brands Untapped), this session provides essential knowledge for maintaining brand consistency across licensed products.

"Free Fire": Connecting Brands with the Next-Gen Gaming Culture

Marcio Milani, Head of Partnership & Business Development at Garena Free Fire, presents a compelling case study on transforming gaming brands into lifestyle phenomena, offering valuable insights into next-generation engagement strategies.

The Keys to Succeeding with Micro-Influencers

Steve Manners and Paul Brunton (The Wyld Bunch) explore effective social media strategies and authentic content creation for successful influencer partnerships.

The Networking Hub features diverse opportunities through Open and Speed Networking sessions for rapid connection building, UVS Games Happy Hour showcasing gaming industry collaborations with Fireside Games, Calliope Games, Wise Wizard Games, and League of Legends, Sip & Share Networking with guided conversation starters, interactive gaming demonstrations and industry meetups.

On the main stage at the License Global Theater, new sessions have just been announced including Roblox, Paramount, Invisible Narratives and Super League executives delivering a session exploring how physical products can unlock digital experiences. The discussion will focus on connecting real-world items with virtual environments, creating new opportunities for storytelling and licensing. Speakers include Christian Bayley (Roblox), Doug Rosen (Paramount), Adam Goodman (Invisible Narratives) and Matt Edelman (Super League), with Ben Roberts (License Global) moderating. Also just announced is an expert panel on navigating global trade, bringing together Steven Heller (The Brand Liaison), Jed Ferdinand (Meister Seelig & Fein), Sam Hafif (Concept One Accessories), with new addition Jay Foreman (Basic Fun!), to discuss how evolving tariff policies are transforming the consumer products industry.

"Based on attendee feedback, our community is asking for more ways to make more meaningful connections. We have designed these content-driven spaces with incredibly focused and contextual topics, bringing best-in-class expertise to enable just that," says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "The Networking Hub and other curated areas and sessions at Licensing Expo are all chances to engage share big ideas and build new relationships with no set agenda, prioritizing great conversations that are intentionally designed to link you with like-minded professionals. You do not want to miss the chance to have the right conversation or gain a new insight that could launch you in the right direction in your licensing journey."

Products of Change (POC), the purpose-driven organization dedicated to helping brand owners, manufacturers and retailers implement impactful efficiency and resource strategies across business operations enhances the program with sustainability-focused sessions led by Senior Strategist James George and Founder Helena Mansell-Stopher. These sessions, hosted across the POC booth, License Global Stage and The Networking Hub, will host executives from Moose Toys, Penguin and Mattel, offering valuable insights into implementing sustainable strategies across business operations.

The Opening Night Party provides additional high-level networking opportunities beyond the show floor, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders, C-suite executives and licensing veterans in a relaxed atmosphere featuring live entertainment from the stunning cast of the award-winning production FANTASY direct from Luxor Hotel & Casino presenting an exclusive performance featuring a signature blend of powerhouse vocals, exciting dance and visual artistry, sponsored by The Brand Liaison, official Licensing Management for FANTASY.

The event features dedicated networking spaces throughout the venue, including the SEGA Lounge for gaming industry connections, the Cool Brands Café for casual networking, a Retail Lounge sponsored by Pan Am, the Matchmaking Lounge, powered by Hangry Petz, and the License Global Theater hosting timely industry content sessions.

With over 370 exhibitors, Licensing Expo facilitates IP extensions across multiple sectors including food and beverage, fashion and apparel, location-based entertainment, sports licensing, character licensing, and digital and gaming properties.

The expo represents the $356 billion licensing industry , offering unprecedented opportunities for business development through licensed product partnerships. To join this premier global network of licensors, licensees, agents, and industry partners, register now for Licensing Expo, May 20-22, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980,? Licensing Expo ?is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on? LinkedIn ,? YouTube ,? Twitter ?and? Instagram .?

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit? www.LicensingInternational.org ?for more information.?

Media Contact

Global Licensing Group PR?

LicensingPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/launch-of-networking-hub-at-licensing-expo-drives-new-relationship-building-op-1025209