Vault Cares Network Partners With PlacidWay to Expand Global Access to Affordable, High-Quality Healthcare

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Vault Cares Network, a trusted ally in navigating complex healthcare, offering expert second opinions and access to world-class providers and powered by Vault Strategies, is proud to announce its new partnership with PlacidWay, a global leader in medical tourism and international healthcare facilitation. Together, the organizations will offer expanded access to world-class medical treatments and cost-saving options for patients seeking care outside traditional networks or across borders.

This strategic collaboration brings together Vault Cares Network's personalized, concierge-level support with PlacidWay's robust international network of accredited hospitals, specialists, and healthcare facilities spanning over 60 countries.

"At Vault Cares, our mission has always been to find the right care at the right time for every member we serve," said Dalton Jensen, Senior Vice President of Network Development. "By teaming up with PlacidWay, we can now offer members and employer groups a broader range of high-quality options - including specialized surgeries, second opinions, and advanced treatments - at a fraction of the domestic cost and often with shorter wait times."

Through this partnership, Vault Cares Network members can explore affordable alternatives for procedures such as orthopedic surgery, bariatric care, dental restoration, fertility treatment, and more - all while receiving the same hands-on guidance Vault Cares is known for. PlacidWay's multilingual team and international logistics coordination ensure a seamless experience from initial consultation to post-care travel arrangements.

"We're thrilled to partner with Vault Cares Network, an organization that shares our values of transparency, quality, and patient empowerment," said Pramod Goel, CEO and founder of PlacidWay. "This collaboration is more than a service expansion - it's about providing people with choice and control over their healthcare journeys, no matter where they live."

Employers and brokers working with Vault Cares will now have the ability to integrate international care options into their benefit strategies, providing members with life-changing treatments while helping to reduce overall plan costs.

About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leading global medical tourism company, connecting patients with safe, affordable, and high-quality healthcare solutions around the world. With a network of over 2,000 accredited medical centers in more than 60 countries, PlacidWay empowers individuals and employers to make informed healthcare decisions by offering transparency, multilingual support, and personalized guidance throughout the entire care journey. From cosmetic and dental procedures to complex surgeries and integrative treatments, PlacidWay is redefining how and where care is delivered. To learn more, visit www.placidway.com.

About Vault Cares Network

Vault Cares Network boasts a meticulously curated system of the finest healthcare providers, comprising a select group of top-tier facilities and specialists. With a stringent vetting process, we ensure that each provider meets our exacting standards of excellence, delivering unparalleled care to our patients. Our network encompasses a comprehensive range of medical specialties, ensuring that patients have access to the highest-quality treatments and services available. Through our commitment to quality and innovation, Vault Cares Network strives to optimize patient outcomes and satisfaction, providing peace of mind and confidence in every aspect of their healthcare journey. To learn more about the Vault Cares Network, please contact cares@allthingsvault.com or visit www.vaultcaresnetwork.com.

