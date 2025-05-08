It comes with two plug-and-play batteries, each with 4. 5 hours of battery life, and is capable of cleaning up to 4,000 panels in 10 hours. From pv magazine Spain Smartbox, a Spanish robotics manufacturer based in Santiago de Compostela, is presenting an autonomous panel-cleaning robot at Intersolar. It comes with two plug-and-play batteries, each with 4. 5 hours of battery life. The robot is available in two versions: one capable of cleaning 400 m2/hour, approximately 2,000 solar panels, and another capable of cleaning 600 m2/hour, approximately 3,500-4,000 panels. It cleans dry and with water. ...

