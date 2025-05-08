LPT Holdings Debuts Aperture Global Real Estate with Commitments from Agents Representing over $1 Billion in Annual Sales

LPT Holdings is proud to announce its new global luxury real estate brand, Aperture Global Real Estate, has launched today. As the first independent luxury brokerage to debut with a global launch at inception, Aperture enters the market with a groundbreaking international footprint. The brand is launching in 15 U.S. states and four international cities, including key markets such as Miami, London, New York, Toronto, and Lisbon with nearly 20 more global locations coming soon.

Robert Palmer, Founder and CEO, LPT Holdings

Following the success of LPT Realty, recognized as the fastest-growing real estate firm in the U.S., founder and CEO Robert Palmer now expands the company's vision into the global luxury market. Aperture has attracted top industry leaders to its management team, such as Michael Valdes, former Global Vice President of Sotheby's for 15 years, who joins as Global President of Aperture and CEO of LPT International, and Mercedes Saewitz, former Principal Broker and founding agent at Compass, now Senior Vice President of Operations at Aperture.

"Aperture was born from a clear gap in the global luxury space," said Palmer. "We are creating a brand that delivers world-class marketing, exceptional client experiences, and personalized service on a global scale."

Aperture offers an exclusive portfolio of premier homes, estates, and penthouses in the most desirable locations. Its agents deliver bespoke services to meet the needs of discerning buyers and sellers worldwide.

"This is the future of luxury real estate," said Valdes. "We combine tailored marketing, exclusive media access, and cutting-edge technology to offer a seamless global solution never before available in this space."

At launch, Aperture already boasts commitments from more than 100 elite brokers representing over $1 billion in annual sales. These industry leaders join from renowned firms like Sotheby's, Brown Harris Stevens, Douglas Elliman, eXp, Compass, and Keller Williams.

"Our agents are drawn by the opportunity to be part of a bold, global network," said Saewitz. "Aperture offers access, influence, and innovation that elevate what luxury real estate can be."

Leveraging proprietary advanced technologies like addressable CTV, which enables precision targeting of qualified, high-intent buyers, Aperture connects clients to prestigious properties more seamlessly than its competition while ensuring maximum visibility on local, national, and international levels.

As part of LPT's innovative model, Aperture is poised to set a new benchmark in luxury real estate while creating unparalleled opportunities for agents and clients alike.

"Agents are already collaborating across continents, securing exclusive listings, and driving global referrals," added Palmer. "The vision is alive and it's only just beginning."

Learn more at apertureglobal.com.

About Aperture Global Real Estate

Aperture is a next-generation luxury brokerage backed by LPT Holdings, redefining elite real estate through innovation, influence, and agent empowerment. Launched in 2025 by Robert Palmer, Aperture operates in the U.S., UK, Canada, Portugal, and beyond-delivering global reach, bespoke marketing, and one of the industry's most lucrative platforms. Learn more at apertureglobal.com.

About Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer is a visionary entrepreneur and founder of several award-winning companies, including LPT Realty. He is recognized for transforming the real estate business and bringing forward-thinking marketing strategies that have redefined industry norms. His career is marked by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to bridge gaps and solve challenges for consumers, agents, and industry professionals. Robert has revolutionized the real estate industry through technological and marketing excellence.

About LPT Holdings

LPT Holdings is a real estate innovation company focused on empowering agents through choice, technology, and opportunity. As the parent company of LPT Realty and Aperture Global Real Estate, LPT Holdings brings together a portfolio of forward-thinking brands redefining how agents grow, operate, and thrive in today's market. Founded by entrepreneur Robert Palmer, LPT Holdings is committed to delivering agent-centric solutions at scale-combining traditional real estate fundamentals with next-generation tools, equity models, and support systems. With a mission to build a brokerage for life, LPT Holdings is shaping the future of the industry.

