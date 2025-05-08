Anzeige
08.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
QKS Group: Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 10.21%

Finanznachrichten News

Sustainable 10.21% CAGR Reflects Enduring Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software Demand Across Sectors

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 10.21% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.21% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic ECM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

QKS_Group_Logo

The Next Growth Frontier in Enterprise Carbon Management Platforms

As climate risks intensify and global regulations tighten, Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) software has become a strategic enabler for businesses which are transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Today's ECM platforms are no longer limited to annual disclosures or static sustainability reports, they are evolving into intelligent systems that integrate emissions data across supply chains, inform capital allocation, and align sustainability targets with operational realities.

Sanjay Kumar, Analyst at QKS Group, notes, "We're seeing a shift from carbon reporting to carbon intelligence. The most advanced ECM solutions don't just track emissions, they embed decarbonization into the core of enterprise decision-making. With capabilities like dynamic emissions modelling, financial scenario planning, and automated compliance workflows, ECM platforms are reshaping how companies leverage competitive advantage in a climate-constrained world."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into worldwide and regional ECM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.
  • Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top ECM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.
  • Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in ECM solutions and why.
  • AI-Driven Carbon Intelligence: How AI, automation, and predictive analytics are transforming ECM platforms into real-time engines for emissions forecasting, compliance, and enterprise-wide climate decision-making.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Cority, UL Solutions, Sphera, Intelex, Wolters Kluwer, Persefoni, SINAI Technologies, Diligent, Salesforce, Watershed, Schneider Electric, Sweep and FigBytes.

Why This Matters for ECM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of ECM solution providers, these insights are essential to uncover emerging market needs, sharpen go-to-market strategies, and maintain competitive edge in a rapidly evolving landscape. As climate accountability becomes a boardroom priority, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver enterprise-grade scalability, audit-ready accuracy, and intelligent automation that turns carbon compliance into long-term business value.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software, 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-enterprise-carbon-management-ecm-software-2025-worldwide-8762

Market Forecast: Enterprise Carbon Management (ECM) Software, 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-enterprise-carbon-management-ecm-software-2025-2030-worldwide-8761

The comprehensive research package includes:

  • Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America
  • Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America
  • QKS TrendsNXT on ECM market
  • QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the ECM market
  • Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group?

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:
Shraddha Roy?
PR & Media Relations
QKS Group
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts?01949
United States
Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/enterprise-carbon-management-ecm-software-market-on-a-steady-growth-path-projected-to-grow-through-2030-at-cagr-10-21-1082
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enterprise-carbon-management-ecm-software-market-on-a-steady-growth-path-projected-to-grow-through-2030-at-cagr-10-21-302434008.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
