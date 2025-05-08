GC Aesthetics® (GCA), a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic and reconstruction solutions for global healthcare markets is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luigi Ferrari as Chairman of the Board (non-executive) and Mr. Patrick Lee as Board Director, reinforcing the company's strategic direction and long-term growth plans.

These appointments follow the renewed phase of partnership initiated in early 2024 with Hayfin Capital Management, a longstanding investor in GCA. This collaboration has brought fresh momentum to the company's commitment to innovation, safety, and global expansion in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery.

Luigi Ferrari, a seasoned executive and investor with a proven track record in the healthcare sector, brings deep leadership experience, commercial growth expertise and industry insight. From 2012 to 2022 he was CEO of Lima Corporate, a global medical device company in the joint replacement market, acquired then by Enovis Corporation. Previous working experience includes several roles within Orthofix, the last one as President Global Orthopedics. He holds a M.Sc. in Management Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan and successfully completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

As non-executive Chairman, he will provide strategic oversight and support GCA's mission to be a trusted, global leader in breast aesthetics and reconstruction.

Patrick Lee also joins the Board as Director, bringing with him a strong background in building and scaling successful businesses internationally. Over the last three decades, he has held senior roles at Advent Venture Partners and Ares Life Sciences, investment funds specializing in healthcare and at global pharma companies, Patrick holds a B.A, from Vassar College and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His broad experience and perspective will further enhance GCA's ability to deliver on its global ambitions.

"We are delighted to welcome Luigi and Patrick to the Board of GC Aesthetics," said Carlos Reis Pinto, CEO of GCA. "Their experience, strategic acumen, and commitment to patient-centered innovation will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth and strengthen our global leadership."

With over 40 years of experience, presence in more than 70 countries, and a robust portfolio supported by long-term clinical data, GC Aesthetics the Total Breast Care Company, remains fully committed to delivering solutions to surgeons and improving patient outcomes around the world.

