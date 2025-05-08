Darling Drinks LLC: Sober but Social: Darling Drinks Introduces Revolutionary Non-Alcoholic Beer

A Major Retail Debut: Launched at Whole Foods in Florida & Texas

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Consumer habits are evolving, with more people choosing mindful, health-conscious drinking options over traditional alcoholic beverages. Driven by wellness trends, the sober-curious movement, and a growing demand for alternatives that complement an active lifestyle, the market for premium alcohol-free beverages is booming.

Enter Darling Drinks, a brand on a mission to redefine the way we drink. With a focus on bold flavors, high-quality ingredients, and an uncompromising taste experience, Darling Drinks is making it easier than ever to enjoy a great beer-With just 0.5% alcohol!

"We set out to create a drink that brings people together without compromise," says Abhinav Sinha, CEO of Darling Drinks. "This isn't just about going alcohol-free-it's about redefining how we celebrate, connect, and unwind."

Crafted for Flavor: Two Bold Beers That Elevate the Experience

Darling Drinks launches with two carefully crafted, distinct beers designed to appeal to a wide range of palates. Whether you're a fan of crisp lagers or bold IPAs, there's a Darling beer for you.

Delhi Darling - The Darling Lager

A crisp, refreshing lager brewed in the classic light and effervescent style. It features a smooth finish with a subtle hop bitterness, balanced by delicate hints of citrus that add a refreshing complexity. This easy-drinking beer is perfect for casual sipping, social gatherings, or winding down after a long day.

New York Darling - The Darling IPA

For those who prefer bolder flavors, this hop-forward IPA delivers a robust citrusy bitterness, complemented by floral undertones that add depth to its complex profile. Crafted to satisfy craft beer enthusiasts and IPA lovers, it offers a full-bodied, flavorful experience-without the alcohol.

"We wanted to create beers that feel familiar yet exciting-something people genuinely enjoy, not just an alternative," Abhinav adds. "It's about giving people an option that tastes great, whether or not they're drinking alcohol."

A Major Retail Debut: Launched at Whole Foods in Florida & Texas

As a key milestone in its expansion, Darling Drinks is available at Whole Foods locations across Florida and Texas. The collaboration with Whole Foods-a retailer renowned for its commitment to high-quality, wellness-oriented products-places the brand in front of an audience that values mindful choices.

Beyond Whole Foods, Darling Drinks is also preparing to launch with additional retail partners in the coming months, ensuring more people across the U.S. have access to their innovative brews.

More Flavors & Expansion on the Horizon

With consumer interest in non-alcoholic beverages skyrocketing, Darling Drinks is already planning its next moves. The brand has ambitious plans to introduce new flavors and expand its availability nationwide, giving customers even more exciting options.

"This is just the beginning," says Abhinav, CEO of Darling Drinks. "We're listening to our customers and continuously innovating to bring more unique flavors and styles to the market. Our goal is to create a lineup that rivals traditional beers in both taste and variety."

The rise of non-alcoholic beer isn't just a passing trend-it's a cultural shift. Whether people are cutting back on alcohol for health reasons, personal preference, or simply exploring a new way to socialize, the demand for flavorful, high-quality non-alcoholic beverages is here to stay.

Join the Movement: Discover the World of Darling Drinks

Darling Drinks isn't just about what's missing-it's about what's gained. With every sip, drinkers experience bold flavors, premium ingredients, and the freedom to enjoy social moments without compromise.

Cheers to a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle!

Contact Information

Shikha Doshi

Head of PR

leaderdship@darlingdrinks.com

7737083342





SOURCE: Darling Drinks LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/sober-but-social-darling-drinks-introduces-revolutionary-non-alcoholic-b-1025460