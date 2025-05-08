Home Healthcare Market Poised to Reach $ 747.70 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 10.21% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 747.70 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.
The establishment and maintenance of hospitals and other healthcare establishments are capital-intensive efforts. Hence, healthcare solution providers are now entering the rapidly growing market in an attempt to capitalize on the available opportunities and contain costs. Although hospital-at-home models are less prevalent in the U.S. than they are in other countries, several noteworthy initiatives have been undertaken in the past decade. These include programs at Johns Hopkins, Marshfield Clinic Health System, and Mount Sinai, which partnered with PE-backed Contessa in 2016. Moreover, these organizations engage extensively in mergers and acquisitions to expand their regional presence. Hospitals such as Apollo (Apollo Homecare) and Max (Max@Home) have entered the Indian homecare industry. Some have also established joint ventures, including the Burman family (promoters of Dabur) and UK-based Healthcare at Home, as well as India Home Healthcare and Bayada Home Healthcare, based in the U.S.
The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.
Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights:
- Based on components, the service segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 84.1% in 2024.
- Based on indication, the neurological & mental disorder segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 16.75% in 2024 owing to increasing disease prevalence.
- North America home healthcare market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of over 42.47% in 2024.
Home Healthcare Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global home healthcare market on the basis of component, indication, and region:
Home Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Equipment
- Therapeutic
- Home respiratory therapy equipment
- Insulin delivery devices
- Home IV pumps
- Home dialysis equipment
- Others
- Diagnostic
- Diabetic care unit
- BP monitors
- Multi para diagnostic monitors
- Home pregnancy and fertility kits
- Apnea and sleep monitors
- Holter monitors
- Heart rate monitors
- Others
- Mobility Assist
- Wheel chair
- Home medical furniture
- Walking assist devices
- Therapeutic
- Services
- Skilled Home Healthcare Services
- Physician primary care
- Nursing care
- Physical/occupational/speech therapy
- Nutritional support & infusion therapy
- Hospice & palliative care
- Others
- Unskilled Home Healthcare Services
- Skilled Home Healthcare Services
Home Healthcare Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Cardiovascular Disorder & Hypertension
- Diabetes & Kidney Disorders
- Neurological & Mental Disorders
- Respiratory Disease & COPD
- Maternal Disorders
- Mobility Disorders
- Cancer
- Wound Care
- Others
Home Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Sweden
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- UAE
- Egypt
List of Key Players in the Home Healthcare Market
- Suppliers
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Abbott
- Sunrise Medical
- 3M Healthcare
- Baxter International Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Air Liquide
- Amedisys, Inc.
- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)
- Arkray, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- GE Healthcare
- Medline Industries, Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Linde Healthcare
- Acelity (3M)
- Vygon
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Moog Inc.
- Intersurgical Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi AG.
- Bayer HealthCare
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Service Providers
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc.
- Almost Family, Inc.
- National HealthCare Corporation
- Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd
- Gentiva Health Services, Inc.
- Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.
- Addus Homecare
- Brookdale Senior Living Solutions
- Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc.
- Extendicare, Inc.
- SONIDA SENIOR LIVING. (CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION)
- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.
- Home Instead, Inc.
- Senior Care Centers of America
- Atria Senior Living, Inc
