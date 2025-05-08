Telcion Communications Group: Telcion Named "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution" in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

TURLOCK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Telcion Communications Group, a trusted provider of IT solutions and managed services tailored to healthcare's critical needs, has been named the winner of the "Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution" awardin the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The independent market intelligence organization, MedTech Breakthrough, presents these prestigious awards recognizing the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Telcion's healthcare network security solutions safeguard the critical IT infrastructure of healthcare organizations by combining advanced technologies, proactive monitoring, and industry-specific expertise to deliver secure, scalable, and efficient protection.

Taking a multi-layered approach, Telcion leverages tools like Cisco Security and Managed SOC, and SIEM solutions to provide end-to-end visibility, real-time threat detection, and rapid incident response. These technologies work together to identify and neutralize threats before they impact operations, ensuring uninterrupted care delivery and the protection of sensitive patient data.

Security assessments are a foundational part of the company's solution. Each engagement begins with a comprehensive evaluation of an organization's current security posture, policies, and controls. Using advanced analytics and cybersecurity expertise, Telcion identifies vulnerabilities and gaps, then creates a detailed roadmap to mitigate risks. This tailored approach ensures protection meets the unique needs of each organization, from single-site clinics to large multi-hospital systems.

"We are a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking reliable, scalable network security. Whether addressing routine vulnerabilities or mitigating sophisticated cyberattacks, our solutions ensure that healthcare networks remain secure, resilient, and optimized for care delivery," said Lance Reid, co-founder and CEO of Telcion Communications Group. "It's an honor to receive the 'Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution' award from MedTech Breakthrough. We remain committed to enabling secure, seamless care delivery while continually enhancing the adaptability and effectiveness of our solutions."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories - including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond - the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"Healthcare organizations are navigating an increasingly relentless landscape with cybersecurity threats changing by the minute. Protecting networks and sensitive patient data from security breaches is both costly and complex," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Telcion's healthcare network security solutions are a model of innovation and effectiveness in these sensitive and complex environments. Their use of advanced tools and methodologies, combined with proactive monitoring and expert support, empowers healthcare organizations to focus on patient care, knowing their data and systems are safeguarded against cyber threats."

Telcion also supports innovative care delivery models, including telemedicine. With secure connectivity and robust data protection measures, healthcare providers can safely expand access to care while maintaining compliance with data privacy regulations, such as HIPAA. In addition, Telcion's certified security consultants provide hands-on guidance and support, ensuring solutions are deployed effectively, managed, and optimized over time.

To learn more, please visit https://www.telcion.com/.

####

About Telcion Communications Group

Telcion Communications Group specializes in IT solutions and managed services across various sectors. The company offers a range of services including cybersecurity, calling and collaboration, networking, virtual data centers, structured cabling, and comprehensive managed services. Telcion primarily serves sectors such as healthcare, education, regional government, warehouse and distribution, and professional services. It was founded in 2002 and is based in Turlock, California. More information can be found on their website or LinkedIn.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Press contact

Dave Anderson

Anderson Interactive

770-401-1044

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Telcion Communications Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/telcion-named-%22best-overall-healthcare-cybersecurity-solution%22-in-202-1025439