The entire range is prepared to operate under the future 2000 V regulations, allowing them to operate in various international markets, including Europe and Latin America. From pv magazine Spain Spanish manufacturer ZGR Corporación has announced the launch of its new range of 4500 kW central inverters and PCS for large solar farms. The new range of 4500 kW central inverters and PCS includes specific models adapted to the North American market. The entire range is prepared to operate under the future 2000 V regulations, allowing them to be present in various international markets, including Europe ...

