MiddleGround Capital Completes Add-On for Xtrac with Acquisition of Zoerkler

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 08, 2025("Zoerkler" or "the Company"), an Austria-based manufacturer and supplier of high-performance transmission components for the aerospace & defense, automotive, rail, and industrial industries. Zoerkler will be integrated into MiddleGround's portfolio company, Xtrac, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-performance transmissions and mechatronics for top-level professional motorsport and specialist high-performance automotive applications.

Headquartered in Jois, Austria, Zoerkler is a leading manufacturer of gearing solutions and transmission systems specializing in high-performance applications serving industrial and mobility end-markets, including motorsport, automotive, aerospace & defense, agriculture, and rail. Zoerkler's capabilities span the entire value chain, with an emphasis on R&D and prototyping activities that allow small-series production with high-batch-size spare parts to serve customers in short lead times that are best-in-class for the industry.

"We're very excited to welcome the Zoerkler team to the Xtrac platform. Zoerkler is well-established and highly regarded in the industry and offers a unique opportunity to bring a complementary transmission and drivetrain component specialist to our portfolio," said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround. "This acquisition underscores our commitment to partnering with leading technology and engineering companies aligned with our Mobility Thesis. Further, Zoerkler brings attractive end-market diversification to our Xtrac platform, allowing us to unlock new segments and customer demand, expand our high-performance engineering expertise into aerospace & defense, and other segments, and augment Xtrac's long-term growth potential."

As a trusted partner of several blue-chip customers for high-quality components, including Leonardo, Safran, Mercedes AMG, Porsche, Honda and Comer Industries, Zoerkler has established a meaningful network which will enhance Xtrac's product line and expand its offerings into highly attractive markets, whilst ensuring focus on serving long standing core motorsport and high performance automotive customers. The company's production capabilities complement Xtrac's, and its world-class manufacturing quality will unlock existing demand from both current and new motorsport and high-performance automotive customers. Further, Zoerkler's additional machining capacity will facilitate higher production volumes and new programs across the Xtrac platform.

"For over 100 years, Zoerkler has been recognized for superior quality and innovation in developing and producing premium drive systems," said Bernhard Wagner, CEO at Zoerkler. "Joining forces with a cutting edge, market-leading brand like Xtrac will create new engineering and manufacturing synergies for both businesses. Additionally, MiddleGround's operational expertise, combined with their support of our core values of quality, precision, reliability, and safety, makes them an ideal partner as we enter this next phase of growth."

"Adding Zoerkler to the Xtrac platform is highly exciting. As well as providing additional capacity and an established presence within Europe, the addition of Zoerkler will bring new products, precision manufacturing capacity, and an established aerospace presence, allowing us to better serve the complex needs of our customers," said Adrian Moore, CEO at Xtrac. "Zoerkler's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with our mission, which prioritizes R&D, technological advancements, and the continuous development of our team, with exceptional customer service."

With the acquisition of Zoerkler, MiddleGround is further building on its extensive experience in electric drive systems manufacturing and the powersports aftermarket segments. Having already invested in Helix, a leading designer and manufacturer of the world's most power-dense electric motors and inverters, and New Eagle, a leading provider of proprietary hardware and software technology solutions that are mission-critical for the development of mechanical control systems for a variety of applications, including autonomous and electric vehicles, MiddleGround continues to expand its portfolio of companies within the mobility sector.

About Zoerkler GmbH & Co KG

Headquartered in Jois, Burgenland, AT, Zoerkler is a leading manufacturing company specializing in high-performance drive systems for the aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors. Founded more than 120 years ago, the firm is family-owned and owner-managed. They are guided by the principle "the spirit of precision", and pay attention to quality, precision, reliability and safety in products as well as actions. Zoerkler is a reliable partner for companies worldwide in the development and production of high-quality drive systems. With expertise spanning the entire development process-from design and prototyping to series production-Zoerkler delivers customized solutions that meet the highest industry standards. For more information, please visit http://www.zoerkler.at .

About Xtrac

Based in Berkshire in the UK and Indiana and North Carolina in the US, Xtrac is a prominent ambassador for the UK's world-renowned motorsport industry.

Established in 1984, the company employs around 500 highly qualified employees, including those trained through Xtrac's award-winning apprentice and undergraduate schemes to work on global customer programmes, supplying world-class transmission and driveline products, including gearboxes, differentials, and gearchange systems. It exports around 70 per cent of its manufacturing output to Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the US.

Xtrac works mainly with the high-performance automotive sector alongside its traditional heartland of the motorsport industry. Customers of its high-performance automotive and motorsport business sectors rely on its specialist expertise, augmented by the company's substantial investment in research and innovation supported by advanced design, engineering and manufacturing resources.

For further information, please visit www.xtrac.com .

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.85 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/ .