Avanza Capital Holdings Expands Technology Infrastructure with Strategic Integration of Lender Portal Pro and Launches Mobile App for Lending Partners and Operations Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Avanza Capital Holdings, a leading alternative private credit platform delivering high yield, low duration returns to accredited Lending Partners, today announced a significant expansion of its technology infrastructure through its enterprise grade data room platform, lender Portal Pro introducing the firm's enhanced Lender Portal Pro mobile suite, a powerful new Lender Mobile App, and the Avanza Admin App, all designed to deliver next gen portfolio visibility and operational control.

These advancements mark a major step in Avanza's mission to provide institutional grade transparency, control, and efficiency across every layer of its alternative non traditional banking ecosystem.

"We are not a hedge fund, we are an alternative non traditional banking platform, engineered from the ground up using sophisticated flexible receivables driven credit models," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings.

"Everything we do, from factor rate modeling to capital deployment calculations is driven by precision and transparency. By embedding real time performance metrics, repayment tracking, and cash flow analytics into our new portal and mobile app, we've given our Lending Partners and operations administrators the visibility and control they need to make smart decisions, every single day."

"Ironically, although we are not a hedge fund, and our Lending Partners are not 'investors' in the traditional sense, we partnered with Investor Portal Pro because we needed enterprise level technology with modern architecture, open source flexibility, and relentless innovation. Their custom built Lender Portal Pro suite is fully data driven, offering complete transparency for our internal teams and external stakeholders. It delivers the operational muscle to scale, and the intelligence to generate alpha for our receivables driven credit models."

The launch of the Avanza Lender Mobile App provides Lending Partners with immediate access to:

Personal portfolio dashboards

Contribution and distribution tracking

Yield and interest summaries

Lender level performance visibility

Compounding and redeployment settings

Self-directed retirement account integrations

Lending Partner referral tools

Secure QR login and biometric authentication

Platform updates via in-app news feed

In parallel, the new Avanza Admin App provides Avanza's internal operations team with a sophisticated command center to manage the firm's rapidly growing portfolio. Tailored exclusively for managing partners, underwriters, administrators, and top-tier legal oversight, the Admin App empowers internal stakeholders with:

Full access to the master Loan List



Complete Transaction History monitoring

Real-time tracking of the entire Avanza Capital Portfolio

Dynamic Financial Summaries including: Total funding agreements Current Balance Total Interest Earned Total Principal Returned Active Open Working Capital Solutions



The Admin App enables Avanza's executive and operational teams to make sharper decisions, enhance liquidity oversight, and manage capital deployment with surgical precision anytime, anywhere.

"As we continue to scale our portfolio, we've strategically leveraged our partnership with Investor Portal Pro to integrate a next gen, institutional grade data infrastructure," said Anthony DeBenedictis, Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Avanza Capital Holdings.

"By extending our capabilities through the Lender Portal Pro suite, we've unlocked real time transparency and seamless portfolio management for our Lending Partners, bringing family office precision and private equity speed to the private credit space and our internal management group."

The foundation of this technology expansion is further reinforced by advanced AI-driven tools and fintech integrations, including:

TLOxp (TransUnion): For enhanced underwriting and due diligence

EXB Financial AI: For real-time alternative credit underwriting analysis

DataMerch: For credit and dispute resolution intelligence

Thomson Reuters CoCounsel (GenAI): For legal and financial insight automation

Clear Technologies: For enterprise infrastructure and cybersecurity enablement

This unified infrastructure enables Avanza to deliver frictionless access to live performance data, optimize underwriting accuracy, and ensure institutional grade control across all user groups from Lending Partners to executives.

"This is how you scale private credit the right way," Scarso concluded.

"We've engineered a complete technology ecosystem that aligns the interests of our administrators, underwriters, legal experts, and Lending Partners with every insight and action driven by data, transparency, and performance accountability."

About Avanza Capital: https://avanza.nyc/what-we-do/

Avanza Capital Holdings is a New York based private fixed income platform offering accredited Lending Partners short duration, high yield opportunities in the alternative lending space. Leveraging flexible receivables driven credit models and underwriting strategies, Avanza provides capital solutions to underserved small businesses while delivering consistent monthly distributions of both principal and interest while compounding growth for its partners. The firm operates under a strict legal and regulatory framework guided by top tier general counsel and maintains an unwavering focus on transparency, liquidity, and risk adjusted performance.

About Investor Portal Pro: https://investorportalpro.com/

Investor Portal Pro is a leading SaaS platform for private credit, venture, and alternative finance firms. Built on enterprise-grade architecture, the system offers integrated CRM, lender reporting, and virtual data room solutions, delivering modern transparency and real-time access across relationship teams, back-office staff, and capital allocators.

Media Contact:

40 Wall Street, New York, NY 28th Fl 10005

Avanza Capital Holdings

Frank Scarso

CEO

frank@avanza.nyc

212-320-0532

Anthony DeBenedictis

Managing Partner/Chief Strategic Officer

anthony@avanza.nyc

914-536-7565

https://avanza.nyc/in-the-news/

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

