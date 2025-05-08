|Diamond Sponsor
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to welcome the following Keynotes and Panels to THE Event:
- Daniella Dimitrov, Senior Vice President and CFO for Calibre Mining, will open the Conference on June 3, 2025
- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests will be a featured keynote speaker
- The Women's Indigenous Business Panel moderated by Armand MacKenzie, President, First Phosphate, will include:
- Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment
- Hon. Yvonne Rumbolt-Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador
- Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board
- Paul Carter, Assistant Deputy Minister, Mining & Mineral Development, Newfoundland & Labrador, will speak during the Newfoundland & Labrador Spotlight
- Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management - "Gold Stocks" The Best is Yet to Come, will be a featured keynote speaker
- Alex Deluce, THE Gold Telegraph, will host a "Conversation with Michael Gentile and Adrian Day"
- Dawn Wellman, Manager - R&D Programs & Partnerships, Copper Group, Rio Tinto, will be a featured keynote speaker
Please refer to the Agenda now posted on our website for updates and more speakers and panellists to be announced.
Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event, stated, "We are proud to have Federal and Provincial government representatives, along with some of the most important international thought leaders in our industry, joining us again at THE Event. We continue to diligently pursue building relationships with all Canadian provinces and interested global governmental entities, ensuring that they have a unique platform to discuss issues pertinent to the mining industry. This is particularly significant given the increased recognition of mining as a key economic driver in the current geopolitical environment. As we showcase this unique global investor conference experience here in Canada, THE Event continues to evolve as a nexus for global mining supported by Canadian and international issuers, governments, and investment communities."
| THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT - AGENDA
Please go to the website to view the full Agenda
|Mon. June 2
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|- CAUR Technologies Welcome Event - Badges & Beers; - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
- Pre-registration and live entertainment
|DAY I - Tues. June 3
Producers & Royalty Co's
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:30 pm - Midnight - THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack & Casino Event - THE Juneuary Lounge
|DAY II - Wed. June 4
Critical Metals &
Transition Energy
7:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 6:00 - 7:30 pm - THE Sponsors Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event - THE Juneuary Lounge
- 9:00 pm - Midnight - THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event - Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor
|DAY III - Thurs. June 5
Explorers & Developers
7:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings
- 4:00 pm - Adieu Cocktails - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca
THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.
THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
|Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca
|Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca
|Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
bbooker@irinc.ca
|Sydney Schuch
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media
sydney@irinc.ca
