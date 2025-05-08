Diamond Sponsor Glencore Canada Special Participant Government of Québec Platinum Sponsors Agnico Eagle, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors AtkinsRéalis, IBK Capital Corp, Yukon Mining Alliance, VRIFY, Silver Sponsors Atrium Research, CAUR Technologies, Crux Investor, CSE, First Phosphate, Gold Telegraph, Mi3 Financial, Newfoundland & Labrador, PearTree Financial, STIFEL, The Northern Miner, TMX Group Sustainable Sponsor Osisko Gold Royalties Copper Sponsors Alliance Advisors, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, CDPQ, Centre des congrès de Québec, CEMI, INFOR Financial, ITG, Lucid Motors, Mercury Group, Out of the Box Capital, VER.AI Media & Partners BTV, Canadian Mining Magazine, CEO.CA, Columbus Circle Corporate Relations, DEL Communicatios, Ellis Martin Report, Invercio, Kitco, Mining Discovery, Mining.com, Mining Hub, Mining IR, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Prospector, Resource World, PNP Promotions, VID Media Incorporated

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, is pleased to welcome the following Keynotes and Panels to THE Event:

Daniella Dimitrov, Senior Vice President and CFO for Calibre Mining, will open the Conference on June 3, 2025

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests will be a featured keynote speaker

The Women's Indigenous Business Panel moderated by Armand MacKenzie, President, First Phosphate, will include: Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Employment Hon. Yvonne Rumbolt-Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador Dawn Madahbee Leach, Chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board

Paul Carter, Assistant Deputy Minister, Mining & Mineral Development, Newfoundland & Labrador, will speak during the Newfoundland & Labrador Spotlight

Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management - "Gold Stocks" The Best is Yet to Come, will be a featured keynote speaker

Alex Deluce, THE Gold Telegraph, will host a "Conversation with Michael Gentile and Adrian Day"

Dawn Wellman, Manager - R&D Programs & Partnerships, Copper Group, Rio Tinto, will be a featured keynote speaker

Please refer to the Agenda now posted on our website for updates and more speakers and panellists to be announced.

Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event, stated, "We are proud to have Federal and Provincial government representatives, along with some of the most important international thought leaders in our industry, joining us again at THE Event. We continue to diligently pursue building relationships with all Canadian provinces and interested global governmental entities, ensuring that they have a unique platform to discuss issues pertinent to the mining industry. This is particularly significant given the increased recognition of mining as a key economic driver in the current geopolitical environment. As we showcase this unique global investor conference experience here in Canada, THE Event continues to evolve as a nexus for global mining supported by Canadian and international issuers, governments, and investment communities."

THE Participating Companies

*1x1's only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. 1911 Gold Mining*

TSX-V: AUMB Emperor Metals Inc. ^^

CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF Max Resource Corp.

TSX-V: MAX Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF Equity Metals Corporation*

TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Red Pine Exploration*

TSX-V: RPX: OTCQB: RDEXF Abitibi Metals Corp#

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private Minéraux Stratégiques Abitibi*

Private Resouro Strategic Metals*

TSX-V: RSM. Abra Silver Resource Corp.

TXS-V: ABRA; OTCQX: ABBRF Exploits Discovery Corp.*

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Sayona Mining Ltd.

ASX: SYA; OTCQB: SYAXF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM Firefly Metals Ltd.

TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM Mines D'or Orbec Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE Scorpio Gold Corporation*

TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF Altius Minerals Corporation

TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF Fireweed Metals Corp.

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF Nations Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: NRC: OTCQB: NRYCF Silver One Resources Inc.

TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF Amex Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF First Mining Gold Corp.#

TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF New Found Gold Corp.#

TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFGC Silver X Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: AGX; OTCQB: AGXPF Andean Precious Metals

TSX: APM First Phosphate Corp.*

CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF New Gold Inc.

TSX: NGD: NYSE: NGD Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Angus Gold Inc~

TSX-V: GUS; OTCQB: ANGVF Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Newcore Gold Ltd

TSX-V: NCAU; OTCQX: NCAUF Spanish Mountain Gold

TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF Apollo Silver Corp

TSX-V: APGO; OTCQB: APGOF Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Niobay Metals Inc.^^

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF SRQ Resources Inc.^^

TSX-V: SRQ Argenta Silver Corp.*

TSX-V: AGAG; OTCQB: AGAGF Golden Cariboo Resources ^^

CSE: GCC; OTCQB: GCCFF NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX-V: NCX Standard Uranium Limited*

TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF Arizona Metals Corp.

TSX: AMC; OTCQX:AZMCF Green Light Metals*

Private Nuvau Minerals Corp.*

TSX-V: NMC Stillwater Critical Minerals *

TSX-V: PGE; OCTQB: PGEZF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF Grid Metals Corp.^^

TSX-V: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF Onyx Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF Strategic Resources Inc.

TSX-V:SR Aurania Resources Ltd.*

TSX-V: ARU; OTCQB: AUIAF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Opus One Gold Corporation^^

TSX-V: OOR Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Avanti Gold Corp.*

CSE: AGC IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Orogen Royalties Inc.

TSX-V: OGN; OTCQB: OGNRF Sun Summit Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.*

CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF iMetal Resources Inc.^^

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF Orvana Minerals Corp.*

TSX:ORV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF Juno Corp.*

Private Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

TSX-V: KLD; OTCQX: KLDCF Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX: OR; NYSE: OR US Gold Corp.

NASDAQ: USAU Calibre Mining Corp.

TSX: CXB; OCTQX: CXBMF Kirkland Lake Discoveries*

TSX-V: KLDC Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Valkea Resources Corp.

TSX-V: OZ Canterra Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: CTM; OTCQX: CTMCF Kone Mining Holdings Inc.^^

Private Pasofino Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: VEIN Vior Inc.

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Cartier Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: ECR Latin Metals Inc.^^

TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX:PMET; ASX:PMT; OTCQX:PMETF Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Cascadia Minerals Ltd.^^

TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF Centerra Gold Inc. ~

TSX: CG; NYSE: CGAU Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V:LIFT: OTCQX:LIFFF Pinnacle Gold and Silver Corp.^^

TSX-V: PINN Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Collective Mining Ltd.

TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL Libra Energy Materials ^^

Private Pivotal Metals*

ASX: PVT West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF CUPANI Metals Corporation*

CSE: CUPA Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC Power Metallic Mines Inc.#

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQB:PNPNF Wheaton Precious Metals TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM Cygnus Metals Limited

TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF Magna Mining Inc.

TSX-V: NICU; OTCQB: MGMNF Probe Gold Inc. ~

TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF XXIX Metal Corp.

TSX:V: XXIX; OTCQB: QCCUF Dolly Varden Silver Corp

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Mandalay Resources Corp

TSX:MND; OTCQB: MNDJF Q2 Metals Corp.#

TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF Yukon Metals Corp.*

CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF Dryden Gold Corp.*

TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Quimbaya Gold Inc. ^^

CSE: QIM; OTCQB; QIMFG Dynasty Gold Corp*

TSX-V: DYG Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE

THE MINING INVESTMENT EVENT - AGENDA

Please go to the website to view the full Agenda Mon. June 2

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - CAUR Technologies Welcome Event - Badges & Beers; - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre

- Pre-registration and live entertainment DAY I - Tues. June 3

Producers & Royalty Co's

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 6:30 pm - Midnight - THE Sponsors Gala Networking Coreshack & Casino Event - THE Juneuary Lounge



DAY II - Wed. June 4

Critical Metals &

Transition Energy

7:00 am - 5:00 pm

- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 6:00 - 7:30 pm - THE Sponsors Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event - THE Juneuary Lounge

- 9:00 pm - Midnight - THE AtkinsRéalis After Dark Event - Hilton Ballroom Foyer, 2nd Floor



DAY III - Thurs. June 5

Explorers & Developers

7:00 am - 4:00 pm

- Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/Panels & Scheduled 1x1 Meetings

- 4:00 pm - Adieu Cocktails - Loggia, Quebec Convention Centre





THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

