Epiroc Aktiebolag: Report from Epiroc's Annual General Meeting 2025

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB held its Annual General Meeting on May 8, chaired by Charlotte Levin.

The income statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group were approved. The Directors of the Board and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

The proposed dividend of SEK 3.80 per share, to be paid in two equal instalments of SEK 1.90, was approved. The record date for the first instalment is May 12, 2025, and for the second instalment October 14, 2025. The first instalment is expected to be distributed by Euroclear on May 15, 2025, and the second instalment on October 17, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report.

Nine Board members were elected. The following Board members were re-elected: Anthea Bath, Johan Forssell, Helena Hedblom, Jeane Hull, Ronnie Leten, Ulla Litzén and Sigurd Mareels. Jenny Lindqvist and Fredric Stahl were elected as new Board members. Ronne Leten was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting approved the fees to the Board members elected by the meeting and not employed by the company as follows:

Remuneration of SEK 2 960 000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 930 000 each to the other Board members not employed by the Company. To the Chair of the Audit Committee SEK 372 000 and SEK 242 000 each to the other members. To the Chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 172 000 and SEK 125 000 each to the other members, and remuneration of SEK 85 000 to each Board member who, in addition to the above, participates in a committee in accordance with a decision of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration (per meeting) for physical attendance at Board meetings in Sweden for Board members residing in Europe, but outside the Nordic countries, is EUR 2 000, and for Board members residing outside Europe, is USD 3 500.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal allowing Board members to choose between receiving 50% of the Board remuneration in the form of synthetic shares and the rest in cash or to receive the whole remuneration in cash. The Annual General Meeting also approved that the obligation of Epiroc AB to pay an amount corresponding to the synthetic shares shall be hedged through the purchase of own series A shares.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Ernst & Young as Epiroc AB's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor shall be as per approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding a performance-based personnel option plan for 2025.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the purchase and transfer of own series A shares, in order to fulfill obligations related to the performance stock option plan for 2025, and to the part of the Board fee that consists of synthetic shares. The Board was authorized to sell shares in order to fulfill obligations related to the performance stock option plans for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and to cover costs related to synthetic shares to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed instruction for the Nomination Committee.

A speech by President and CEO Helena Hedblom will be available on Epiroc's webpage www.epirocgroup.com/agm, where the minutes from the Annual General Meeting will also be published.

For more information please contact:

Karin Larsson, VP Investor Relations and Media

+46 10 755 0106

ir@epiroc.com

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

