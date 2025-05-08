B&N Mining, Inc.: B&N Mining, LLC Announces Major Acquisition of Historic California Gold Properties

B&N Mining, LLC Expands Holdings in California With Acquisition of 1,225 Acres Across Key Districts

RANDSBURG, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / B&N Mining, LLC (B&N) has signed an agreement to acquire 1,225 acres of mineral properties across several prominent California mining districts. The acquisition includes 670 acres in the historically productive Rand Mining District, as well as holdings in the Cerro Gordo and Wild Rose Districts. Combined, these properties have a recorded historic gold production exceeding 270,000 ounces.

B&N Property Purchase Locations



Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Little Butte Mining and Milling Company : 212 acres of patented claims in Kern and San Bernardino counties, including the Little Butte and Extension mines (20,000 oz. historic gold production), Monarch Rand, and Mizpah-Montana mines.

Butte Lode Mining Company : 25 acres in the Rand Mining District, featuring the Butte Lode (127,500 oz.), Butte Wedge (20,300 oz.), and Consolidated (Good Hope) mines - central to B&N's exploration strategy.

Shipsey Mining Company : 59 acres including the King Solomon mine near Johannesburg, which produced over 100,000 ounces of gold between 1896 and 1941.

Carl Dresselhaus Trust Properties : 928 acres of patented and unpatented claims, including: 392 acres in the Rand District (33,000 oz. historic gold production) 102 acres in Cerro Gordo (district-wide production: 4.4 million oz. silver, 74 million lbs. lead, 24 million lbs. zinc) 129 acres in the Wild Rose District (gold and antimony) 304 acres in Kern County (Lake Isabella area)



Several of these properties are adjacent to B&N's Kelly Southwest gold deposit, offering strategic synergies for near-term exploration and development.

B&N will initiate due diligence with a targeted soil sampling program across a 5,000-foot mineralized corridor encompassing the King Solomon, Butte Lode, Little Butte, and Extension mines. This corridor mirrors the geologic features of the company's Kelly Southwest deposit.

Geological mapping and sampling will continue across all newly acquired assets, with follow-up drilling considered based on early results. The Cerro Gordo and Wild Rose districts will also be assessed for their rich silver, gold, and antimony potential.

"These acquisitions represent a transformative opportunity for B&N," said Sam Shoemaker, Project Manager with the John T. Boyd Company. "The geological continuity with our Kelly Southwest project is highly compelling."

Robert Binkele, Managing Member of B&N Mining, added, "We aim to revitalize these historic districts using modern techniques. With proven past production and today's tools, we see significant untapped potential across these properties."

B&N Mining, LLC is advancing its exploration efforts amid high commodity prices and constrained global mineral supply. The company's investment opportunity is open exclusively to accredited investors. B&N Mining, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of B&N Mining, Inc.

For more information, contact info@bnmininginc.com, call 760-218-9333 or visit www.bnmininginc.com.

Contact Information

Robert Binkele

Manager

info@bnmininginc.com

760-218-9333

SOURCE: B&N Mining, Inc.

Related Images

Mineral Properties in the Rand Mining District



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bandn-mining-llc-announces-major-acquisition-of-historic-califor-1024283