08.05.2025 18:02 Uhr
Inogen Alliance Associates CDG Environmental and Tonkin + Taylor Shortlisted for Environment Analyst Sustainability Awards

Finanznachrichten News

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Inogen Alliance Associates CDG Environmental Advisors in Costa Rica and Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand have been shortlisted for Environment Analyst (EA) Sustainability Award Categories:

  • Nature Positive Award - CDG Environmental with Zapotal Golf & Beach Club

  • Transportation Project of the Year - Tonkin + Taylor with NZTA Waka Kotahi, Downer NZ, HEB Construction, Taranaki Whanui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngati Toa Rangatira for the Te Ara Tupua Shared Cycle and Walkway project.

  • Sustainability Leader of the Year (CSO or equivalent) - Dr Brett Ogilvie, Tonkin + Taylor.

Environment Analyst's Sustainability Delivery Awards recognize ESG innovation, achievement and leadership, and celebrate those organizations from around the world who have made significant advances in progressing towards a sustainable transformation and achieving climate and net zero goals. Find the full shortlisted entries here.

In 2024, Inogen Alliance was shortlisted with HPC Germany and denxpert for the Digital Innovation Award for our ESG pre-screening tool; along with Tonkin + Taylor for Transportation Project of the Year (WIN), Creating Resilient & Sustainable Communities, and Sustainability Impact Award; and Antea Group USA for Transformative Partnership Award. Tonkin + Taylor won the Transportation Project of the Year award in 2024, check out the video featuring this project.

We look forward to the 2025 Awards Ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, 10 June, along with the Sustainability Delivery Summit.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.


