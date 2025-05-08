Irish Continental Group Plc: Result of AGM

8 May 2025

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")



At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 8 May 2025, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2025 and which is available on the Company's website www.icg.ie.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.





RESOLUTION For Against Total Votes Withheld



Number % Number % Number Percent Issued Capital Number

















ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING













1 To receive and consider the 2024 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution) 123,467,950 100.00% 0 0.00% 123,467,950 76.17% 3,569

















2 To declare a final dividend of 10.43 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024 123,471,519 100.00% 0 0.00% 123,471,519 76.17% 0

















3.a To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director 121,685,783 98.56% 1,779,296 1.44% 123,465,079 76.17% 6,440 3.b To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director 122,795,148 99.45% 675,371 0.55% 123,470,519 76.17% 1,000 3.c To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director 123,447,950 99.99% 17,129 0.01% 123,465,079 76.17% 6,440 3.d To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director 122,610,722 99.31% 854,228 0.69% 123,464,950 76.17% 6,569 3.e To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director 121,416,321 98.34% 2,048,629 1.66% 123,464,950 76.17% 6,569 3.f To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director 123,225,384 99.81% 239,566 0.19% 123,464,950 76.17% 6,569

















4 To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2025 122,794,708 99.45% 673,242 0.55% 123,467,950 76.17% 3,569

















5 To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2024

(as an advisory resolution) 107,363,966 86.96% 16,101,363 13.04% 123,465,329 76.17% 6,190

















6 To receive and consider the Remuneration Policy

(as an advisory resolution) 105,207,059 85.22% 18,250,930 14.78% 123,457,989 76.17% 13,530

















7 General authority to allot relevant securities 105,862,444 85.74% 17,608,075 14.26% 123,470,519 76.17% 1,000

















8 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 111,301,408 90.16% 12,144,152 9.84% 123,445,560 76.16% 25,959

















9





To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in additional specified circumstances 105,770,453 87.89% 14,578,489 12.11% 120,348,942 74.25% 3,122,577

















10 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 123,393,894 99.94% 76,625 0.06% 123,470,519 76.17% 1,000

















11 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares by way of tender offer 123,392,894 99.94% 77,625 0.06% 123,470,519 76.17% 1,000

















12 To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares 123,387,520 99.93% 82,870 0.07% 123,470,390 76.17% 1,129

















13 Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice 118,533,601 96.02% 4,918,667 3.98% 123,452,268 76.16% 19,251

















14 To approve amendments to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company 106,870,629 86.56% 16,596,321 13.44% 123,466,950 76.17% 4,569

Resolutions 1 to 7 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 to 14 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling, and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary