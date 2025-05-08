Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1 2025

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the three months of 2025.

Our strategic ambitions

Over the past years, our focus has been on reshaping our strategy to foster sustainable value in a very demanding environment, concentrating efforts on avenues that promise reliable and consistent growth for our investors.

We firmly believe that the execution of the 'Modern City Life' strategy, introduced to investors in 2024, is paramount to their best interests. This strategy emphasizes developing centrally located, multi-functional properties with adaptable spaces designed to inspire, uplift, and enhance the lives of modern citizens and communities. Our value proposition is built on quality, flexibility, sustainability, and exceptional service, supported by strategic locations that cater to the evolving needs of our tenants, visitors and neighbours.

The Fund management team has implemented and specified its key performance indicators (KPIs) as a means to effectively measure and track performance because we acknowledge that clear and measurable benchmarks are essential for evaluating progress towards the Fund's objectives. By defining specific KPIs, the team aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and facilitate decision-making processes.

In 2025 the Fund will focus on four KPIs:

Occupancy of not less than 90% by the year end. We aim to decrease the current vacancies across the portfolio. At the end of Q1 occupancy rate (based on handover date) was 82.3%

Attaining a net operating income (NOI) of EUR 130 per square meter by 2027. Due to possible divestments, from 2025 the management has a new target of NOI/sq.m. rather than total NOI p.a.

Loan to value ratio not exceeding 50%. The Fund recently introduced its divestment strategy with the aim to reduce financing costs and decrease LTV levels. In March 2025 the Fund disposed the Meraki business centre in Vilnius. Proceeds of the disposal were used to repay the outstanding loan and early repay the bonds in the amount of EUR 3 million.

Optimizing the property portfolio by considering the disposal of non-strategic assets if deemed strategically beneficial.

Leasing performance

During the 3 months of 2025, the Fund signed new leases for approx. 2,000 sq. m. Moreover, leases of approx. 5,500 sq. m. were prolonged. 7 new tenants have been attracted to our buildings, while 8 existing tenants have decided to continue their cooperation with us.

As of the end of March 2025, the portfolio occupancy rate based on handover date stood at 82.3%, while occupancy calculated according to lease signing date reached 86.9%, marking significant progress toward the target of 90%.

Notably, less than 14% of leases are set to expire during the next 9 months, while the vast majority expire in 2026 and later. We aim to spread our lease terms evenly so that no more than 20% of our leases expire each year.

Recent successful leasing activity is reflected in the increase in the weighted average unexpired lease term until the first break option, which was 3.6 years as of 31 March 2025 (compared to 3.4 and 2.9 years as of 31 December 2024 and 2023).

Outlook

In 2025 the Fund will focus on flexible and sustainable solutions to meet tenant demands and market conditions. Our key goals are increasing the occupancy of the portfolio and decreasing the LTV by way of repaying part of the bonds.

In 2025, we will continue advancing our social and environmental commitments. All our assets have been BREEAM-certified, and by the end of Q1 2025, we achieved 95% green leases across our portfolio, with a target to further increase this share in the coming year.

In a challenging leasing market, the Baltic Horizon Fund is focusing on minimizing administration expenses to offset reduced income. By regularly reviewing overhead costs, investing in technology upgrades, and negotiating fees, the fund aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve long-term investment returns. These strategies are essential for maintaining financial health and maximizing results despite limited income opportunities.

Simultaneously, to reinforce its financial position, the Fund is committed to improving its debt service ratio and reducing loan-to-value levels. By focusing on increasing occupancy rates and optimizing property concepts, we aim to enhance asset performance and maximize net operating income. Adaptive leasing strategies, property repositioning, and targeted investments in high-demand segments will remain key priorities. These initiatives are designed to create long-term value for investors while ensuring the Fund remains resilient in a dynamic market environment.

Baltic Horizon achieves a 100% BREEAM certified portfolio

Our portfolio is 100% BREEAM certified.

GRESB benchmarking

In 2024 the Fund received a 3-star GRESB rating. During 2024, the Fund has implemented a GRESB improvement plan and aims to receive 4-stars again in the year 2025.

Net result and net rental income

The Group earned consolidated net rental income of EUR 3.0 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 2.8 million). The results for Q1 2025 include two months of net rental income of the Meraki office property (EUR 0.2 million), which was sold on 13 March 2025.

The portfolio net rental income in Q1 2025 was 6.3% higher than in Q1 2024, mainly due to higher occupancy in Galerija Centrs since the complex was undergoing a transition period of certain tenants in the buildings in Q1 2024, as well as higher occupancy in Meraki as the international office furniture company NARBUTAS fully moved in to the premises at the end of 2024.

In Q1 2025, the Group recorded a net loss of EUR 968 thousand compared with a net loss of EUR 624 thousand for Q1 2024. The result was mainly driven by the losses on disposal of investment properties. Earnings per unit for Q1 2025 were negative at EUR 0.01 (Q1 2024: negative at EUR 0.01).

Investment properties

At the end of Q1 2025, the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consisted of 11 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. The fair value of the Fund's portfolio was EUR 226.2 million at the end of March 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 241.2 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 110.7 thousand sq. m. During Q1 2025 the Group invested approximately EUR 1.4 million in tenant fit-outs.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's GAV was EUR 243.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 256.0 million). The decrease compared to the prior year was mainly related to the disposal of the Meraki office building, which had contributed approx. EUR 16.4 million to the GAV.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's NAV was EUR 97.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 98.1 million). The NAV decrease was mainly due to losses on disposal of Meraki. As of 31 March 2025, IFRS NAV per unit amounted to EUR 0.6769 (31 December 2024: EUR 0.6833), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value were EUR 0.7209 per unit (31 December 2024: EUR 0.7267). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 0.6736 per unit (31 December 2024: EUR 0.6797).

Interest-bearing loans and bonds

As of 31 March 2025, interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 138.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 149.0 million).

As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 12.8 million (31 December 2024: EUR 10.1 million).

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities in Q1 2025 amounted to EUR 1.3 million (Q1 2024: cash inflow of EUR 1.9 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was EUR 14.3 million (Q1 2024: cash outflow of EUR 1.3 million) mainly due to the sale of Meraki in March 2025 for EUR 16 million. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 12.8 million (Q1 2024: cash inflow of EUR 5.7 million). In Q1 2025, the Fund repaid the BH Novus UAB (previously BH Meraki UAB) loan amounting to EUR 10.3 million and paid interest on bank loans and bonds.

Key earnings figures

EUR '000 2025 Q1 2024 Q1 Change (%) Net rental income 2,970 2,794 6.3% Administrative expenses (548) (585) (6.3%) Other operating income (expenses) 18 10 80.0% Losses on disposal of investment properties (905) (367) 146.6% Valuation losses on investment properties (5) (4) 25.0% Operating (loss) profit 1,530 1,848 (17.2%) Net financial expenses (2,673) (2,497) 7.0% (Loss) profit before tax (1,143) (649) 76.1% Income tax 175 25 600.0% Net (loss) profit for the period (968) (624) 55.1% Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 143,562,514 119,635,429 20.0% Earnings per unit (EUR) (0.01) (0.01) -

Key financial position figures

EUR '000 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Change (%) Investment properties in use 226,220 241,158 (6.2%) Gross asset value (GAV) 243,208 256,048 (5.0%) Interest-bearing loans and bonds 138,914 148,989 (6.8%) Total liabilities 146,035 157,953 (7.5%) IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) 97,173 98,095 (0.9%) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) 103,496 104,333 (0.8%) Number of units outstanding (units) 143,562,514 143,562,514 - IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR) 0.6769 0.6833 (0.9%) EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR) 0.7209 0.7267 (0.8%) Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 61.4% 61.8% (0.4%) Average effective interest rate (%) 6.5% 6.7% (0.2%)

During Q1 2025, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 82.7% (Q4 2024: 81.0%). The occupancy rate increased to 82.3% as of 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: 82.1%).

Overview of the Fund's investment properties as of 31 March 2025

Property name Sector Fair value1 NLA Direct property yield Net initial yield Occupancy rate (EUR '000) (sq. m) 20252 20253 Vilnius, Lithuania Europa SC Retail 36,106 17,127 2.7% 3.1% 81.6% North Star Office 19,550 10,740 5.6% 6.2% 90.3% Total Vilnius 55,656 27,867 3.9% 4.7% 85.0% Riga, Latvia Upmalas Biroji BC Office 19,241 11,204 3.4% 4.3% 64.1% Vainodes I Office 15,936 8,128 6.2% 8.5% 100.0% LNK Centre Office 11,641 7,452 (2.4%) (3.7%) 0.0% Sky SC Retail 4,910 3,260 8.7% 9.3% 100.0% Galerija Centrs Retail 60,863 19,441 3.4% 4.5% 84.7% Total Riga 112,591 49,485 3.3% 4.4% 70.8% Tallinn, Estonia Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Retail 21,876 9,232 3.1% 5.2% 100.0% Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Leisure 13,195 7,877 6.4% 5.8% 100.0% Lincona Office 13,110 10,767 6.7% 8.3% 92.6% Pirita SC Retail 9,792 5,425 6.6% 8.5% 97.1% Total Tallinn 57,973 33,301 4.9% 6.6% 97.1% Total portfolio 226,220 110,653 3.9% 5.0% 82.3%

Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2024, recognised right-of-use assets and subsequent capital expenditure. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.



Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000 01.01.2025

- 31.03.2025 01.01.2024

- 31.03.2024 Rental income 3,794 3,846 Service charge income 1,332 1,048 Cost of rental activities (2,156) (2,100) Net rental income 2,970 2,794 Administrative expenses (548) (585) Other operating income 18 10 Losses on disposal of investment properties (905) (367) Valuation losses on investment properties (5) (4) Operating profit (loss) 1,530 1,848 Financial income 42 4 Financial expenses (2,715) (2,501) Net financial expenses (2,673) (2,497) Profit (loss) before tax (1,143) (649) Income tax charge 175 25 Profit (loss) for the period (968) (624) Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 51 (219) Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (5) 27 Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 46 (192) Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax (922) (816) Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) (0.01) (0.01)

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Non-current assets Investment properties 226,220 241,158 Intangible assets 2 4 Property, plant and equipment 2 5 Derivative financial instruments - 1 Other non-current assets 845 1,225 Total non-current assets 227,069 242,393 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,848 2,800 Prepayments 444 802 Cash and cash equivalents 12,847 10,053 Total current assets 16,139 13,655 Total assets 243,208 256,048 Equity Paid in capital 151,495 151,495 Cash flow hedge reserve (374) (420) Retained earnings (53,948) (52,980) Total equity 97,173 98,095 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 83,896 98,491 Deferred tax liabilities 1,742 1,898 Other non-current liabilities 1,143 1,446 Total non-current liabilities 86,781 101,835 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 55,259 50,736 Trade and other payables 3,331 4,473 Income tax payable - 14 Derivative financial instruments 303 317 Other current liabilities 361 578 Total current liabilities 59,254 56,118 Total liabilities 146,035 157,953 Total equity and liabilities 243,208 256,048

