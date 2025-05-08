Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 16:48 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the three months of 2025.

Our strategic ambitions
Over the past years, our focus has been on reshaping our strategy to foster sustainable value in a very demanding environment, concentrating efforts on avenues that promise reliable and consistent growth for our investors.

We firmly believe that the execution of the 'Modern City Life' strategy, introduced to investors in 2024, is paramount to their best interests. This strategy emphasizes developing centrally located, multi-functional properties with adaptable spaces designed to inspire, uplift, and enhance the lives of modern citizens and communities. Our value proposition is built on quality, flexibility, sustainability, and exceptional service, supported by strategic locations that cater to the evolving needs of our tenants, visitors and neighbours.

The Fund management team has implemented and specified its key performance indicators (KPIs) as a means to effectively measure and track performance because we acknowledge that clear and measurable benchmarks are essential for evaluating progress towards the Fund's objectives. By defining specific KPIs, the team aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and facilitate decision-making processes.

In 2025 the Fund will focus on four KPIs:

  • Occupancy of not less than 90% by the year end. We aim to decrease the current vacancies across the portfolio. At the end of Q1 occupancy rate (based on handover date) was 82.3%
  • Attaining a net operating income (NOI) of EUR 130 per square meter by 2027. Due to possible divestments, from 2025 the management has a new target of NOI/sq.m. rather than total NOI p.a.
  • Loan to value ratio not exceeding 50%. The Fund recently introduced its divestment strategy with the aim to reduce financing costs and decrease LTV levels. In March 2025 the Fund disposed the Meraki business centre in Vilnius. Proceeds of the disposal were used to repay the outstanding loan and early repay the bonds in the amount of EUR 3 million.
  • Optimizing the property portfolio by considering the disposal of non-strategic assets if deemed strategically beneficial.

Leasing performance
During the 3 months of 2025, the Fund signed new leases for approx. 2,000 sq. m. Moreover, leases of approx. 5,500 sq. m. were prolonged. 7 new tenants have been attracted to our buildings, while 8 existing tenants have decided to continue their cooperation with us.

As of the end of March 2025, the portfolio occupancy rate based on handover date stood at 82.3%, while occupancy calculated according to lease signing date reached 86.9%, marking significant progress toward the target of 90%.

Notably, less than 14% of leases are set to expire during the next 9 months, while the vast majority expire in 2026 and later. We aim to spread our lease terms evenly so that no more than 20% of our leases expire each year.

Recent successful leasing activity is reflected in the increase in the weighted average unexpired lease term until the first break option, which was 3.6 years as of 31 March 2025 (compared to 3.4 and 2.9 years as of 31 December 2024 and 2023).

Outlook
In 2025 the Fund will focus on flexible and sustainable solutions to meet tenant demands and market conditions. Our key goals are increasing the occupancy of the portfolio and decreasing the LTV by way of repaying part of the bonds.

In 2025, we will continue advancing our social and environmental commitments. All our assets have been BREEAM-certified, and by the end of Q1 2025, we achieved 95% green leases across our portfolio, with a target to further increase this share in the coming year.

In a challenging leasing market, the Baltic Horizon Fund is focusing on minimizing administration expenses to offset reduced income. By regularly reviewing overhead costs, investing in technology upgrades, and negotiating fees, the fund aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve long-term investment returns. These strategies are essential for maintaining financial health and maximizing results despite limited income opportunities.

Simultaneously, to reinforce its financial position, the Fund is committed to improving its debt service ratio and reducing loan-to-value levels. By focusing on increasing occupancy rates and optimizing property concepts, we aim to enhance asset performance and maximize net operating income. Adaptive leasing strategies, property repositioning, and targeted investments in high-demand segments will remain key priorities. These initiatives are designed to create long-term value for investors while ensuring the Fund remains resilient in a dynamic market environment.

Baltic Horizon achieves a 100% BREEAM certified portfolio
Our portfolio is 100% BREEAM certified.

GRESB benchmarking
In 2024 the Fund received a 3-star GRESB rating. During 2024, the Fund has implemented a GRESB improvement plan and aims to receive 4-stars again in the year 2025.

Net result and net rental income
The Group earned consolidated net rental income of EUR 3.0 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 2.8 million). The results for Q1 2025 include two months of net rental income of the Meraki office property (EUR 0.2 million), which was sold on 13 March 2025.

The portfolio net rental income in Q1 2025 was 6.3% higher than in Q1 2024, mainly due to higher occupancy in Galerija Centrs since the complex was undergoing a transition period of certain tenants in the buildings in Q1 2024, as well as higher occupancy in Meraki as the international office furniture company NARBUTAS fully moved in to the premises at the end of 2024.

In Q1 2025, the Group recorded a net loss of EUR 968 thousand compared with a net loss of EUR 624 thousand for Q1 2024. The result was mainly driven by the losses on disposal of investment properties. Earnings per unit for Q1 2025 were negative at EUR 0.01 (Q1 2024: negative at EUR 0.01).

Investment properties
At the end of Q1 2025, the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consisted of 11 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. The fair value of the Fund's portfolio was EUR 226.2 million at the end of March 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 241.2 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 110.7 thousand sq. m. During Q1 2025 the Group invested approximately EUR 1.4 million in tenant fit-outs.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)
As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's GAV was EUR 243.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 256.0 million). The decrease compared to the prior year was mainly related to the disposal of the Meraki office building, which had contributed approx. EUR 16.4 million to the GAV.

Net Asset Value (NAV)
As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's NAV was EUR 97.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 98.1 million). The NAV decrease was mainly due to losses on disposal of Meraki. As of 31 March 2025, IFRS NAV per unit amounted to EUR 0.6769 (31 December 2024: EUR 0.6833), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value were EUR 0.7209 per unit (31 December 2024: EUR 0.7267). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 0.6736 per unit (31 December 2024: EUR 0.6797).

Interest-bearing loans and bonds
As of 31 March 2025, interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 138.9 million (31 December 2024: EUR 149.0 million).
As of 31 March 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 12.8 million (31 December 2024: EUR 10.1 million).

Cash flow
Cash inflow from core operating activities in Q1 2025 amounted to EUR 1.3 million (Q1 2024: cash inflow of EUR 1.9 million). Cash inflow from investing activities was EUR 14.3 million (Q1 2024: cash outflow of EUR 1.3 million) mainly due to the sale of Meraki in March 2025 for EUR 16 million. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 12.8 million (Q1 2024: cash inflow of EUR 5.7 million). In Q1 2025, the Fund repaid the BH Novus UAB (previously BH Meraki UAB) loan amounting to EUR 10.3 million and paid interest on bank loans and bonds.

Key earnings figures

EUR '0002025 Q1 2024 Q1Change (%)
Net rental income2,970 2,794 6.3%
Administrative expenses(548)(585)(6.3%)
Other operating income (expenses)181080.0%
Losses on disposal of investment properties(905)(367)146.6%
Valuation losses on investment properties(5)(4)25.0%
Operating (loss) profit1,5301,848(17.2%)
Net financial expenses(2,673)(2,497)7.0%
(Loss) profit before tax(1,143)(649)76.1%
Income tax17525600.0%
Net (loss) profit for the period(968)(624)55.1%
Weighted average number of units outstanding (units)143,562,514119,635,42920.0%
Earnings per unit (EUR)(0.01)(0.01)-

Key financial position figures

EUR '00031.03.202531.12.2024Change (%)
Investment properties in use226,220 241,158 (6.2%)
Gross asset value (GAV)243,208 256,048 (5.0%)
Interest-bearing loans and bonds138,914 148,989 (6.8%)
Total liabilities146,035157,953(7.5%)
IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV)97,173 98,095 (0.9%)
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) 103,496 104,333 (0.8%)
Number of units outstanding (units)143,562,514143,562,514-
IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR)0.6769 0.6833 (0.9%)
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR)0.7209 0.7267 (0.8%)
Loan-to-Value ratio (%)61.4% 61.8% (0.4%)
Average effective interest rate (%)6.5% 6.7% (0.2%)

During Q1 2025, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 82.7% (Q4 2024: 81.0%). The occupancy rate increased to 82.3% as of 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: 82.1%).

Overview of the Fund's investment properties as of 31 March 2025

Property nameSectorFair value1NLADirect property yieldNet initial yieldOccupancy rate
(EUR '000)(sq. m) 2025220253
Vilnius, Lithuania
Europa SCRetail36,10617,1272.7%3.1%81.6%
North StarOffice19,55010,7405.6%6.2%90.3%
Total Vilnius 55,65627,8673.9%4.7%85.0%
Riga, Latvia
Upmalas Biroji BCOffice19,24111,2043.4%4.3%64.1%
Vainodes IOffice15,9368,1286.2%8.5%100.0%
LNK CentreOffice11,6417,452(2.4%)(3.7%)0.0%
Sky SCRetail4,9103,2608.7%9.3%100.0%
Galerija CentrsRetail60,86319,4413.4%4.5%84.7%
Total Riga 112,59149,4853.3%4.4%70.8%
Tallinn, Estonia
Postimaja & CC Plaza complexRetail21,8769,2323.1%5.2%100.0%
Postimaja & CC Plaza complexLeisure13,1957,8776.4%5.8%100.0%
LinconaOffice13,11010,7676.7%8.3%92.6%
Pirita SCRetail9,7925,4256.6%8.5%97.1%
Total Tallinn 57,97333,3014.9%6.6%97.1%
Total portfolio 226,220110,6533.9%5.0%82.3%
  1. Based on the latest valuation as of 31 December 2024, recognised right-of-use assets and subsequent capital expenditure.
  2. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property.
  3. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

EUR '000
01.01.2025
- 31.03.2025		01.01.2024
- 31.03.2024
Rental income3,7943,846
Service charge income1,3321,048
Cost of rental activities(2,156)(2,100)
Net rental income2,970 2,794
Administrative expenses(548)(585)
Other operating income 1810
Losses on disposal of investment properties(905)(367)
Valuation losses on investment properties (5)(4)
Operating profit (loss)1,530 1,848
Financial income424
Financial expenses(2,715)(2,501)
Net financial expenses(2,673)(2,497)
Profit (loss) before tax(1,143)(649)
Income tax charge17525
Profit (loss) for the period(968)(624)
Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges51(219)
Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges(5)27
Other comprehensive income (expense), net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods46(192)
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax(922)(816)
Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR)(0.01)(0.01)

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 31.03.202531.12.2024
Non-current assets
Investment properties 226,220241,158
Intangible assets 2 4
Property, plant and equipment 25
Derivative financial instruments -1
Other non-current assets 8451,225
Total non-current assets 227,069242,393
Current assets
Trade and other receivables 2,8482,800
Prepayments 444802
Cash and cash equivalents 12,84710,053
Total current assets 16,139 13,655
Total assets 243,208 256,048
Equity
Paid in capital 151,495151,495
Cash flow hedge reserve (374)(420)
Retained earnings (53,948)(52,980)
Total equity 97,173 98,095
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 83,89698,491
Deferred tax liabilities 1,7421,898
Other non-current liabilities 1,1431,446
Total non-current liabilities 86,781 101,835
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 55,25950,736
Trade and other payables 3,3314,473
Income tax payable -14
Derivative financial instruments 303317
Other current liabilities 361578
Total current liabilities 59,254 56,118
Total liabilities 146,035 157,953
Total equity and liabilities 243,208 256,048

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 17:45 EET on 08 May 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.