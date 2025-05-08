Clue Launches "Connect the Dots" Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month, Highlighting the Critical Link Between Menstrual Cycles and Mental Wellbeing

BERLIN, May 08, 2025, the most trusted, data-driven period and reproductive health tracking app, today announced its "Connect the Dots" campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign highlights the critical, yet often overlooked connection between menstrual cycles and mental health. Additionally, with 90% of Clue members agreeing that tracking with Clue helps them better understand their body patterns, the campaign will focus on how cycle tracking can better help people understand their bodies and minds.

"Women and people with cycles have been historically underserved by both mental health and reproductive health research. At Clue, we are dedicated to fixing this gap by studying the powerful insights our users gain when tracking both their cycles and their emotional wellbeing," said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "When one in two of our members with recorded health conditions indicate they have anxiety or depression, we need to acknowledge this isn't a coincidence, it's a critical health connection deserving our attention."

Clue's Mental Health Awareness Month initiative highlights several key findings from both established research and Clue's data:

1 in 2 of Clue members who have recorded a health condition in the app have indicated they have anxiety and/or depression, pointing to a potentially widespread challenge of mental health concerns among people with cycles

3 out of 5 women with mood disorders experience worsening symptoms in the premenstrual phase

An estimated 3 in 4 menstruating women experience emotional symptoms during the premenstrual phase

Women are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety compared to men

More than 80% of Clue members with a recorded anxiety/depression diagnosis and worries about their symptoms feel more prepared for their symptoms by tracking with Clue.



A Data-Driven Approach to Cycle Health and Mental Wellbeing

For people with cycles, a wide range of emotional or mental health experiences are often dismissed or mislabeled as 'just PMS,' overlooking the broader realities they may be facing throughout their menstrual cycle. To help users identify what is really going on, the Clue app provides users with robust tools to monitor their emotional wellbeing throughout their cycle. In fact, the most frequently tracked feeling in the Clue app is 'mood swings,' underscoring how relevant emotional changes are in users' day-to-day cycle experiences. With over 25 options related to mood, mental wellbeing, and social experiences, ranging from happy and confident to irritable and anxious, users can easily check in with their emotional state daily.

"Connecting the dots can be powerful," said Cornelia Hainer, PhD, Clue's Head of Science. "By tracking their cycle-related experiences comprehensively, our users can identify patterns and connections that might otherwise remain hidden. Those insights can help them understand why they may feel certain ways during different phases of the menstrual cycle. Being able to anticipate emotional shifts helps them feel more prepared to manage daily life, whether that's planning important events around their unique patterns or simply knowing that how they feel is related to hormonal changes of their cycle."

For those experiencing more severe symptoms, this data can be crucial for identifying patterns consistent with conditions like PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) or premenstrual magnification of existing mental health conditions, providing both validation and valuable information to support data-backed conversations with healthcare providers.

"Clue has been instrumental in helping me understand the phases of my cycle and how they affect me individually. Not only has it validated so much of what I was seeing in my body, but it also helped me recognize and diagnose my PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) in order to get treatment. I had just assumed the instances each month of lack of interest, introversion, significant irritability, extreme breast tenderness, and more were me "being dramatic" or "sensitive". It wasn't until I noticed the pattern with the analysis of symptoms on Clue that I began to associate it with my cycle. This led to a discussion with my doctor and treatment that has really helped my daily life," Sarah, Clue Member for 7+ years.

About Clue

Clue is the top women-led menstrual and reproductive health app, loved by over 10 million users around the world. With a science-driven approach, Clue enables members to create a powerful personal health record that uses each cycle as a tool to uncover insight into their overall health. From general cycle health education to fertility, pregnancy, menopausal stages, and all changes and choices in between, the Clue app is CE-marked as a Class 1 medical-grade device. Clue regularly partners with researchers from top institutions and universities to help close the data gap and move female health forward. Based in Berlin, Germany, Clue data is protected by the world's strictest data laws (the EU's GDPR) and by Clue's absolute commitment to standing up for the privacy of its users, no matter where they are. For more, visit helloclue.com.

