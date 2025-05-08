Anzeige
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 18:34 Uhr
126 Leser
TGS ASA - 2025 Annual General Meeting Held

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, NORWAY (8 May 2025) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS ASA was held on 8 May 2025. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are available on www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:
Bård Stenberg VP IR & Communication
Tel: +47 992 45 235
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward- looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


