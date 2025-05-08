Lendistry Continues to Help Small Businesses Grow Across the Country With Investment From Starbucks Coffee Company

This National Small Business Week, the coffee company's Community Resilience Fund demonstrates the importance of large businesses supporting economic opportunities for small businesses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Lendistry, a nationwide small business lender and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), announces today that it has received an investment from Starbucks Coffee Company through its Community Resilience Fund. Founded in 2021, the company committed to invest $100 million to support small business growth and community development projects with limited access to capital-a mission it shares with Lendistry.

"We appreciate Starbucks Coffee Company for using their stature to help small businesses grow," says Lendistry CEO, Everett K. Sands. "By investing in the capital needs of small businesses, Starbucks is supporting the creation of jobs and wealth for local communities - enabling neighborhoods across the country to be vibrant places to live and work."

"As the community coffeehouse, we see firsthand how small businesses make our communities special," said Kelly Goodejohn, chief social impact officer at Starbucks. "When local entrepreneurs have what they need to succeed, it creates a ripple effect that makes our neighborhoods even stronger."

This investment from Starbucks fuels Lendistry's impact, and Lendistry puts those funds into action as smaller loans to businesses across the country, creating a capital continuum that benefits all.

About Lendistry

Lendistry (lendistry.com) is a tech-enabled small businesses lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

Contact Information

Kate Kearns

Sr. Communications Manager

communications@lendistry.com





SOURCE: Lendistry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-continues-to-help-small-businesses-grow-across-the-country-1025414