Reimagining Resort Ecosystems Through Tokenization and DeFi

WNC is on a mission to redefine the global resort and hospitality experience by integrating blockchain technology with real-world applications. Targeting the travel and tourism industries, WNC introduces a token-based infrastructure that enhances resort accessibility, streamlines payments, and potentially rewards user engagement through NFTs and smart contracts.

At the heart of WNC's innovation lies the fusion of digital asset management, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real estate tokenization. By using BEP-20-based smart contracts deployed on BNB Smart Chain, WNC empowers users to transact seamlessly, access exclusive resort benefits, and participate in an ecosystem that merges the physical and digital worlds.

The WNC ecosystem supports a proprietary payment system usable within partner resorts. Visitors can utilize WNC tokens and NFTs to pay for services, unlock VIP experiences, and potentially earn loyalty-based rewards. These mechanisms also support internal economies within resort platforms, potentially allowing for increased brand engagement and new revenue models.

Enhancing Global Tourism with Real Estate Tokenization

WNC aims to drive economic revitalization in regions like Incheon and Yeongjongdo, leveraging real estate-backed digital assets to democratize access to resort ownership and benefits. By converting resort assets into tokenized shares on-chain, WNC aims to allow for fractional ownership, real-time profit distribution, and increased transparency for investors and users.

The platform also includes automated dispute resolution systems, smart contract-enforced bookings, and user protection frameworks, contributing to a secure and scalable digital experience.

WNC Tokenomics

The WNC token is the core utility and value vehicle within the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, rewards, and operational sustainability. The token is built on the BEP-20 standard.

Token Name: OurNeighbor

Token Symbol: WNC

Token Standard: BEP-20

Total Supply: 500,000,000 WNC

Token Allocation:

Token Sale: 20% (100,000,000 WNC)

For private and public rounds supporting ecosystem growth and platform development.

Institutional Sale: 20% (100,000,000 WNC)

Reserved for strategic partnerships and large-scale investment support.

Operations & Development: 10% (50,000,000 WNC)

Covering tech development, team incentives, and continuous improvement of platform infrastructure.

Capital Reserve: 20% (100,000,000 WNC)

Maintained for operational stability, future opportunities, and liquidity provisions.

Staking & Rewards: 10% (50,000,000 WNC)

Set aside to reward long-term holders, network participants, and staking initiatives.

Ecosystem & Marketing: 20% (100,000,000 WNC)

For promotional campaigns, partnerships, airdrops, and community engagement.

WNC's token distribution strategy ensures long-term sustainability, incentivizes early adopters and institutional partners, and maintains liquidity and ecosystem growth. Focusing on real-world applications through resorts and tokenized experiences positions WNC as a unique project that merges blockchain with travel utility.

