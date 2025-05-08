San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency specializing in brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has officially launched a new Mobile Speed Optimization Program designed to help California-based eCommerce businesses reduce cart abandonment and improve sales conversion.





High-Speed Mobile-First Web Design Sets the Pace for California eCommerce in 2025

This initiative comes in response to a growing demand for faster mobile experiences across the U.S. retail landscape. With mobile commerce projected to exceed $570 billion in U.S. sales by 2025 (Statista), brands operating in high-competition markets like California risk losing revenue if their websites fail to meet performance benchmarks.

"A one-second delay in mobile load time has measurable effects on user behavior," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our new initiative focuses on optimizing key technical elements that impact conversion and retention."

Why Site Speed Now Impacts Bottom Lines

According to Google, 53% of users abandon sites that take more than 3 seconds to load. Slow load speeds also negatively affect organic visibility, bounce rate and time on site-metrics directly tied to eCommerce sales performance.

Digital Silk's new Mobile Speed Optimization Program will include:

Performance Audits : Technical analysis against Google Core Web Vitals

: Technical analysis against Google Core Web Vitals Asset Compression & Adaptive Media : Ensuring lightweight files and image formats under 200 KB

: Ensuring lightweight files and image formats under 200 KB Server-Side Rendering : Faster first paint across 4G connections

: Faster first paint across 4G connections Checkout Streamlining: Single-tap payments using digital wallet integrations

California's eCommerce Sector Faces Competitive Pressure

California is home to over 40,000 eCommerce retailers , making performance optimization a key differentiator

, making performance optimization a key differentiator Mobile devices account for more than 70% of online retail traffic as of 2024, but slow-loading websites still dominate legacy platforms

as of 2024, but slow-loading websites still dominate legacy platforms Sites meeting Google's load speed targets see up to 70% higher conversion rates.

"We've designed this offering specifically for eCommerce brands looking to meet today's performance benchmarks," added Shaoolian. "Every enhancement we implement is grounded in measurable results."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service California Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

