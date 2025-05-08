sandman.com, Inc. Acquires Connomac Division of the French Corporation

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / sandman.com, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the Connomac division of The French Corporation. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Connomac / Sandman

Connomac Corporation, a division of sandman.com, Inc.

sandman.com, Inc. is a U.S.-based electronics manufacturing company specializing in custom cable assemblies, wiring harnesses, specialty handsets, and communications equipment located in the Chicago suburbs.

"Connomac has a great reputation for manufacturing high-quality, ruggedized cable assemblies for some of the most demanding environments. We look forward to working with the experienced Connomac team and expanding our manufacturing capabilities by incorporating Connomac's product lines." - Chuck Hall, President, sandman.com, Inc.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as part of sandman.com, a company that shares our deep commitment to our customers, employees, and the values that have shaped our family business for many years. This transition strengthens our ability to provide high-quality products while ensuring that Connomac's legacy of care, value, and customer service continues to thrive. We look forward to seeing how the combined strengths and abilities of Connomac and sandman.com succeed in the future." - Bill Mushrush, Connomac Corp.

The combined production capabilities will give customers of both companies access to U.S.-made, high-quality cable assemblies - ranging from small internal wiring harnesses for consumer electronics to large, rugged cable assemblies designed for the most demanding environments.

About sandman.com, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, sandman.com, Inc. is a U.S.-based, ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer specializing in custom cable assemblies, wiring harnesses, specialty handsets, and telecommunications equipment. www.sandman.com

About Connomac Corp.

Headquartered in La Grange, IL, Connomac was founded over fifty years ago, initially providing temporary lighting and power for tunneling and cable assemblies for the electromagnetic lifting industry. Over the years, the company expanded into manufacturing customized, reliable, and rugged cables and connectors used in various industrial applications, including steel plants, railroads, and industrial automation. Connomac serves a diverse customer base, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industrial end-users. www.connomac.com

SOURCE: sandman.com, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sandman.com-inc.-acquires-connomac-division-of-the-french-corporation-1025600