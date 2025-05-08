Anzeige
08.05.2025 19:33 Uhr
Hot Rocks Investments plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
08-May-2025 / 17:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 May 2025 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING 
Hot Rocks Investments plc was notified yesterday that Woodland Capital Limited acquired 1,800,000 ordinary shares of 
the Company at 0.276p per share on 1 May 2025. 
Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, is also Managing Director and a significant shareholder of Woodland 
Capital Limited. 
Mr Burnell is now interested in a total of 53,089,998 ordinary shares, representing 28.15 per cent of the Company's 
issued share capital. 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
Optiva Securities Limited 
 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 387187 
EQS News ID:  2133576 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133576&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
