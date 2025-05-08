DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 08-May-2025 / 17:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING Hot Rocks Investments plc was notified yesterday that Woodland Capital Limited acquired 1,800,000 ordinary shares of the Company at 0.276p per share on 1 May 2025. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, is also Managing Director and a significant shareholder of Woodland Capital Limited. Mr Burnell is now interested in a total of 53,089,998 ordinary shares, representing 28.15 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 387187 EQS News ID: 2133576 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 08, 2025 12:59 ET (16:59 GMT)