Intellectual Property Trade Publication IAM Names Dominion Harbor Group CEO David Pridham As A Top 10 Market Maker Of The Year

LONDON, UK AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / IAM (Intellectual Asset Management), a global trade media resource for the Intellectual Property industry, has ranked Dominion Harbor Group CEO David Pridham in the #8 spot within its Market Maker of the Year listing of the world's top 40 patent dealmakers as selected by the publication's editorial team.

"Over the last year, our candidates pulled off major asset transactions, worked tirelessly to innovate in the dealmaking space and, ultimately, engineered value from IP. Those recognized are true leaders, capable of developing refined strategies in an increasingly complex licensing environment, overseeing high-stakes negotiation and inking lucrative deals," said IAM in a prepared statement.

According to the IAM Listing for Mr. Pridham, throughout 2024 and 2025 the Dominion Harbor Group CEO has successfully acquired several significant patent portfolios to join his company's massive patent licensing program. Included in Dominion Harbor's recent patent portfolio acquisitions are the company's purchase of 1,500 VoIP patents from Avaya, along with its high-profile 2,500 GE Licensing patent library obtained from Dolby Laboratories. The recent months also saw Mr. Pridham and his company finalize patent portfolios encompassing wireless, vehicle-to-everything and gambling machines.

IAM cited Dominion Harbor's proprietary patent analytics tool, IPedia, which played a key role allowing Dominion Harbor to value assets for purchases, estimate potential royalties for future licensing campaigns and project value in negotiations with potential licensees. IPedia is Dominion Harbor's "secret sauce" that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to rank the quality of all global patents.

"I am grateful to the editorial team at IAM for their kind recognition and inclusion in their annual listing of global market makers. The executives and staff at Dominion Harbor Group, as well as the management teams of our associates, all share in this honor," said Mr. Pridham.

About IAM:

IAM focuses on the many ways in which intellectual property and intangible assets can be used to create corporate value. In-depth articles, case studies, interviews and surveys, as well as a widely read blog, provide a high-level corporate readership with cutting-edge insights into how intellectual property and other intangibles can be used to create strategic advantage, build shareholder returns, generate bottom-line revenue and gain greater leverage in the financial markets.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

