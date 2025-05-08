Anzeige
08.05.2025
New to The Street Expands NYC Operations, Seeking Top IR/PR Veterans to Join Billion-Dollar Brand Vision

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / New to The Street, one of America's longest-running sponsored media platforms with over 16 years of unmatched integration between earned and sponsored television, is proud to announce a strategic expansion of its in-house operations in New York City. As part of this growth, the company is actively recruiting senior Investor Relations (IR) and Public Relations (PR) executives with proven track records - targeting only the top 5% of professionals in the space.

With a legacy of weekly broadcasts on Bloomberg and Fox Business and a YouTube channel approaching 3 million subscribers, New to The Street has redefined financial media by combining predictable media placement with real earned visibility. This unique model has elevated hundreds of brands across public markets, emerging tech, and institutional finance.

"This is not a job - this is an invitation to help lead a billion-dollar brand," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're not just storytellers - we're dealmakers, reputation builders, and a media powerhouse for the financial markets. We want veterans who know how to shape perception at the highest levels."

The company is specifically seeking IR and PR leaders with:

  • 10+ years of experience in high-level corporate communications or investor relations

  • Direct experience working with NYSE- or NASDAQ-listed companies

  • Deep media and financial network access

  • A desire to build alongside a fast-growing media company with global visibility

Successful applicants will work from New to The Street's New York base, collaborating with its media, production, and corporate strategy teams to support the growing roster of public and private clients.

To be considered, please send confidential inquiries to: Vince.Caruso@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-expands-nyc-operations-seeking-top-ir%2fpr-veterans-to-join-bi-1025653

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
