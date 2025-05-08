Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning digital agency specializing in brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has launched a new Immersive Web Design Initiative to assist California-based automobile brands in modernizing their online showrooms. The new service aims to address rising demand for self-service, at-home vehicle research by delivering interactive digital experiences that mirror the in-dealership environment.





Interactive Online Showrooms Drive Buyer Engagement for California Automakers in 2025



The initiative includes high-fidelity 3D models, live financing previews, augmented reality (AR) visualization tools and guided vehicle tours designed to engage users and increase qualified leads. This development comes as more car buyers shift toward digital research and online purchasing.

"Digital environments are becoming the first stop in the car buying journey," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our goal is to help manufacturers deliver showroom-level interaction directly through their websites."

Online Vehicle Sales Are Accelerating

According to Deloitte digital retailing is expected to account for a significant portion of vehicle sales in the coming years, with projections indicating substantial growth in online transactions, reflecting a shift in consumer expectations for convenience, transparency and personalization. The expansion of electric vehicle (EV) offerings and the demand for real-time configurators are pushing brands to rethink how buyers experience inventory online.

California, a hub for both traditional automakers and EV startups, is uniquely positioned to lead in digital-first sales experiences. Yet many websites remain static, providing limited interactivity or data-driven customization.

What the Immersive Web Design Initiative Offers

Digital Silk's offering includes a suite of interactive tools designed to meet evolving buyer behaviors:

Augmented Reality Previews : Help users visualize vehicles in their driveway via smartphone

: Help users visualize vehicles in their driveway via smartphone Battery Range Simulators : Tailored to address common EV buyer concerns

: Tailored to address common EV buyer concerns Feature Walkthroughs with Voice Guidance : Mimic in-person consultations without technical jargon

: Mimic in-person consultations without technical jargon Trade-In Estimators & Soft Credit Pulls: Enable real-time financing assessments without impacting credit scores

These features support lead qualification before buyers reach the dealership, reducing drop-off rates and accelerating sales conversations.

Why California Auto Brands Are Prioritizing UX

California accounts for over 34% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales , highlighting its role in EV innovation (California Energy Commission)

, highlighting its role in EV innovation (California Energy Commission) Websites with interactive tools show conversion rates up to 2x higher than static sites (Cox Automotive)

show conversion rates up to 2x higher than static sites (Cox Automotive) Online car shopping continues to grow, as outlined in Deloitte's insights on digital transformation in automotive retail

"We've designed this initiative to meet market demand for digital trust, transparency and engagement," added Shaoolian. "We're helping brands connect with buyers long before they enter a dealership."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service California Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

