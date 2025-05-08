AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, recently hired Jennifer Davila as Accounting Manager.

Ms. Davila brings over 20 years of development and multi-family accounting experience to the Parallel team. Before joining Parallel, she started her career in 2003 at LYND as a multi-family staff accountant, working her way up to Director of Accounting - Development & Investment. In 2015, Ms. Davila joined Kairoi Development, where she advanced her career to Senior Director of Development Accounting. Ms. Davila and her team were responsible for all aspects of development accounting, ranging from JV/land/loan closings to the construction and disposition of assets. During her time there, she led the accounting team on more than 30 projects, totaling over $3.8 trillion in development transactions.

More information about Jennifer Davila is available at the company's Meet the Team page at https://www.parallel-co.com/meet-the-team

Contact Information

Katie-Claire Highsmith

Marketing and Operations Manager

khighsmith@parallel-co.com

512.265.1130





SOURCE: Parallel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/parallel-adds-jennifer-davila-as-accounting-manager-1025539