National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership: Veterans Help Group and Richard Sponsor Exclusive Evening Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership proudly announces Veterans Help Group and Richard, a purpose-driven general contracting company, as lead sponsors of An Evening of Honor, an exclusive dinner on leadership with two of our nation's most decorated heroes. The evening will spotlight the extraordinary leadership of Harvey C. "Barney" Barnum, Jr., US Marine Corps (Ret.), a Vietnam War hero and member of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership Board of Directors, and Ryan M. Pitts, US Army (Ret.), recognized for his bravery during the War on Terrorism in Afghanistan.

The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest award for valor in combat, and today there are only 61 living recipients - two of whom will be present at this event. Through a moderated panel discussion, the recipients will share personal reflections on the values of courage, service and sacrifice - and how those values apply to today's civic, business and community leaders.

"We are deeply grateful to Veterans Help Group and Richard for making this evening possible," says Tom Hudner III, vice president for development and strategic initiatives at the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, himself the son of a Medal of Honor recipient, the late Thomas Hudner, Jr. "Their commitment to service and leadership aligns seamlessly with our mission, and their support enables us to elevate the voices and values of those who represent the very best of our nation."

This gathering brings together leaders, veterans and mission-driven partners for a meaningful dialogue on how the values represented by the Medal of Honor - courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism - can guide our country's leaders in every sector. This evening underscores the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission to equip young people, professionals and public servants with the character-driven leadership tools they need to meet their moment.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership: The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower and challenge leaders through the values embodied by our country's Medal of Honor Recipients. With leadership education opportunities that include fellowship programs and onsite trainings, as well as a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, visit www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

About Richard: Established in 2014, Richard is a nationally recognized, purpose-driven general contracting company headquartered in Chicago, IL. Founded by veteran Jed Richard, the award-winning company is known for building efficient and dynamic spaces that advance community, sustainability, and well-being nationwide. By prioritizing a people-first culture, Richard has consistently earned top industry recognition, including multi-year honors from both Inc. and Crain's Chicago Business as one of the Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work. Since its founding, Richard has delivered transformative projects including patient care facilities, mission-critical data centers, electronic healthcare upgrades, governmental renovation projects, commercial buildings and water treatment centers. Founded on a mission to make an impact, Richard combines unmatched attention to speed, simplicity, and safety with deep expertise, ensuring the communities we serve can work, heal, live, and thrive better than ever before.

About Veterans Help Group: Veterans Help Group is a team of VA accredited agents and advocates specializing in securing earned disability benefits. The company covers all 50 States and actively supports and partners with veterans nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.veteranshelpgroup.com

