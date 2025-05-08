Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Launches First-Ever 3D Creative Capability for Digital Tops at OAAA Out of Home Media Conference

Firefly sets a new creative standard with 3D and hologram capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Firefly, the leading provider in mobility-based out-of-home media, introduced its 3D creative capability for digital tops at this year's OAAA Out of Home Media Conference - marking a first for the category. As the industry's premier gathering of OOH leaders and innovators, the event sets the stage for Firefly's bold leap forward in mobile advertising.

With over 10,000 rideshare and taxi tops nationwide and 3,000+ iconic taxi tops in New York City alone, Firefly operates the largest street-level advertising network of its kind, delivering scale, visibility, and consistency in the most high-traffic environments.

3D in Motion

Now available across Firefly's premium digital top network, the 3D format transforms campaign creative into dimensional, moving storytelling - commanding attention from pedestrians and commuters alike. With dynamic depth, shadows, and movement, this new capability turns vehicles into kinetic art installations rolling through America's busiest streets.

"Debuting our 3D creative at OAAA OOH Media Conference was intentional," said Chris Polos, SVP of Sales & Operations at Firefly. "It's the perfect environment to show the industry what's possible when motion, scale, and creativity converge on street level."

Expanding a Future-Forward Creative Suite

The new 3D format complements Firefly's existing hologram capabilities, which project volumetric visuals above vehicles for a show-stopping effect. Together, these formats create a future-forward toolkit for brands aiming to stand out in the physical world and online.

The Power Behind the Screens

Built for visibility and engineered for reliability, Firefly's digital tops feature the largest active display area, a crisp 180° viewing angle, and military-grade durability to withstand the demands of daily urban travel. With high pixel density, anti-glare protection, and WiFi + GPS connectivity, advertisers can confidently run rich HTML5 creative with precision across Firefly's nationwide network.

Whether it's immersive storytelling with 3D motion graphics or bold holographic moments, Firefly continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital out-of-home.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in vehicle advertising, delivering highly relevant experiences and content through car top/wrap and in-car displays, as well as experiential activation capabilities. By providing dynamic, contextually aware brand activations, Firefly empowers advertisers to efficiently engage consumers. Each month, Firefly's extensive network generates over 2 billion impressions through more than 60,000 advertising units spanning the United States, encompassing 14 digital car top core U.S. markets, including metro cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Miami, as well as 4 international metro markets.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Istanbul. ( fireflyon.com )

