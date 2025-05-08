Anzeige
08.05.2025 21:50 Uhr
Camp Network, the Autonomous IP Layer 1 Blockchain, Launches its K2 Public Testnet

Finanznachrichten News

Following a Successful $30M Fundraise, Camp Launches K2 Public Testnet and Summit Series Campaign

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Camp Network today announced the launch of its K2 public testnet for its Autonomous IP Layer 1 blockchain, alongside the Summit Series ecosystem campaign where users can traverse through live applications on Camp.

Summit Series offers users the unique chance to explore and engage with Camp's growing ecosystem by completing onchain quests through a customized campsite frontend experience. The first set of decentralized apps are live for its Phase 1 launch, with dozens more rolling out in the coming months leading up to Camp's anticipated mainnet release later this year. Camp's ecosystem partners collectively reach over 5 million users and creative works, offering contributors a pathway to shape the future of onchain IP.

"We invite the community to join us as we hike toward the mainnet summit," said James Chi, Co-Founder of Camp Network. "This is a chance to help shape the future of AI-native creativity and onchain IP provenance via live applications on Camp."

The public testnet follows Camp's recent $30M in total fundraising, including a Series A round co-led by 1kx and Blockchain Capital. Powered by its Proof of Provenance protocol, Camp enables users to register and tokenize their intellectual property onchain, train and deploy AI agents, and earn transparent, enforceable royalties from downstream usage. Camp's architecture supports gasless IP registration, automated licensing and isolated execution environments optimized for agent-based workflows. It's built to serve a new class of developers, creators and AI-native applications.

"The Summit Series kicks off a pivotal first step for our ecosystem partners. Each team has invested an incredible amount of work, and I'm excited for them to showcase what they've built to our community and beyond," said Drew Rasansky, Head of Ecosystem at Camp Network.

Camp Network is more than a blockchain - it's a foundation for a more equitable internet, where creative work is protected, attributed and monetized transparently. Across any form of IP including art, music, film, data and videos, Camp enables collaboration between human creativity and intelligent systems, all backed by verifiable provenance.

To learn more about Camp Network, visit campnetwork.xyz. To join the Summit Series, visit testnet.campnetwork.xyz

Website | Twitter | Discord | Docs

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Camp Network



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/camp-network-the-autonomous-ip-layer-1-blockchain-launches-its-k2-pub-1025678

