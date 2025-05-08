The first 300 churches to register get a complimentary church license to share the movie "Unsung Hero" with their congregations

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Compassion International is excited to announce the continuation of its Compassion Sunday events, running until the end of June 2025. This initiative is a unique opportunity for congregations across the nation to come together and make a profound impact in the lives of children living in poverty through sponsorship.

As a special bonus, and just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11th, the first 300 churches that register to host a Compassion Sunday will receive a free church license to screen the movie "Unsung Hero." This inspiring film focuses on the Smallbone family's faith journey and the strength and resilience displayed by their mother during some of the family's most stretching years. Members of the Smallbone family include Chrisian music artist Rebecca St. James as well as Luke and Joel Smallbone from the Christian music band for King + Country.

Rebecca St. James, a long-time Compassion International partner, shares that ""Unsung Hero" talks about the miracles that we saw God do in our lives through prayer and the local church. We've seen our lives be changed by the local church pouring into us and now we get to encourage people like you to sponsor children [through a Compassion Sunday] and see their lives changed."

"When you engage with Compassion's ministry through Compassion Sunday, I genuinely believe you'll witness transformation within your local church as your congregation engages more deeply in global missions," adds Kristin Pesce, Manager of Church Partnerships.

Across the United States, 10,000 local churches (and counting) have lived out their faith by engaging in global missions through child sponsorship with Compassion International.

What is Compassion Sunday?

Compassion Sunday is a special event for churches to inspire their congregations to sponsor children through Compassion International. By hosting a Compassion Sunday, churches can help transform the lives of children living in poverty, connecting them with a loving, local church community and providing children the spiritual, economic, social, and physical care they need to thrive.

Why Host a Compassion Sunday?

Hosting a Compassion Sunday is a powerful way for churches and their congregations to engage in meaningful action. It allows congregations to see firsthand the difference they can make in the lives of children around the world. Individuals who sign up to host a Compassion Sunday at their church will receive all the necessary materials and support to make their event a success.

How to Get Involved

Individuals interested in hosting a Compassion Sunday and screening "Unsung Hero" at their church can learn more here.

To arrange a media interview with a Compassion representative about the transformative impact of a Compassion Sunday in a church community, please contact Petra Kooman at pkooman@us.ci.org.





About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

