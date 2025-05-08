Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 14:23
12,076 Euro
+0,32 % +0,038
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 22:10 Uhr
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 715,082,417 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 85.72% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 8, 2025 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com (http://www.sedarplus.com).

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES% OF VOTES CAST
FORWITHHELDFORWITHHELD
Alison C. Beckett619,762,76581,761,35488.35%11.65%
Peter Buzzi700,739,328784,79199.89%0.11%
Geoff Chater610,971,58690,552,53387.09%12.91%
Kathleen A. Hogenson691,376,82210,147,29798.55%1.45%
C. Kevin McArthur596,731,045104,793,07485.06%14.94%
Juanita Montalvo701,484,01740,10299.99%0.01%
Brian Nichols701,304,409219,71099.97%0.03%
A. Tristan Pascall701,400,348123,77199.98%0.02%
Simon J. Scott701,439,443339,06899.95%0.05%
Hanjun (Kevin) Xia701,185,051339,06899.95%0.05%


For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
