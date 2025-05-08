HireQuest Inc: HireQuest Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Summary

Franchise royalties decreased 11.2% to $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior year period.

Total revenue decreased 11.2% to $7.5 million compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $5.3 million, a decrease of 6.5% compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period.

Income from operations was$1.5 million, compared to income from operations of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior year period.

System-wide sales for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 11.7% to $118.4million compared to $134.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Rick Hermanns, HireQuest's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our first quarter results are reflective of the broader staffing industry which continues to be impacted by macroeconomic headwinds. In spite of this, we continue to achieve solid margins and profitability due to the strength and resiliency of our franchise model and our continued focus on expense management across our business. Looking forward, acquisitions remain a key part of our long term growth plan as we look to strengthen and expand our geographic footprint and market verticals. Our M&A pipeline remains strong, and we're encouraged by opportunities that we're seeing.

"I would like to thank Steve Crane for his contribution as Chief Financial Officer and wish him well in his retirement. I'm pleased to have David Hartley succeed Steve in the role of CFO. David's extensive financial experience and deep understanding of our business and industry make him an excellent fit to continue his contributions to our growth going forward."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Franchise royalties in the first quarter of 2025 were $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior-year period. Service revenue was $512,000 compared to $588,000 in the prior-year period.

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $7.5 million compared to $8.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 11.2%.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $5.3 million compared to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.5%. Net workers' compensation expense for the quarter decreased to $28,000compared to $572,000 in the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately $734,000, compared to $698,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Interest and other financing expense in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately $144,000 compared to $243,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Interest and other financing expense will fluctuate as the Company utilizes the line of credit for acquisitions or other short-term liquidity needs.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the first quarter last year. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash was $2.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $2.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $93.7 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $94.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Total liabilities were $28.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Working capital as of March 31, 2025, was $27.4 million compared to $25.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, assuming continued covenant compliance, availability under the line of credit was approximately $34.8 million based on eligible collateral, less letter of credit reserves, bank product reserves, and current advances.

On March 17, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. The Company intends to pay a $0.06 cash dividend on a quarterly basis, but the declaration of any dividend and the exact amount each quarter will be based on its business results and financial position and is subject to board of director discretion.

Conference Call

HireQuest will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll-free dial-in number: 877-545-0320 International dial-in number: 973-528-0002 Entry code: 336114

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/52383 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010 International replay number: 919-882-2331 Replay passcode: 52383

About HireQuest

HireQuest is a franchisor of staffing solutions with a presence across the U.S. and international markets. Through its primary divisions - HireQuest Direct, HireQuest Health, MRINetwork, Snelling, and TradeCorp - the company provides temporary, direct-hire, and contract staffing solutions across industries, including construction, light industrial, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, and engineering. From on-demand staffing to executive search, HireQuest's divisions operate as one team for our customers - delivering workforce solutions that drive growth and change lives. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes, and the company's officers and other representatives may sometimes make or provide certain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, among others, statements with respect to future economic conditions, future revenue or sales and the growth thereof; operating results; anticipated benefits of acquisitions, or the status of integration of those entities; the declaration, or not, of future dividends; and other similar statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.

While the company believes these statements are accurate, forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain. They are based only on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. The company cannot assure you that these expectations will occur, and its actual results may be significantly different. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the company include the following: the level of demand and financial performance of the temporary staffing industry; the financial performance of the company's franchisees; changes in customer demand; economic uncertainty caused by macroeconomic trends including potential inflation or a recessionary environment; uncertainty in the supply chain or economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war between Israel and Palestine, or other global conflict; the relative success or failure of acquisitions and new franchised offerings; our success in reducing workers' compensation expenses; the extent to which the company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining existing ones, and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors' services; significant investigative or legal proceedings including, without limitation, those brought about by the existing regulatory environment or changes in the regulations governing the temporary staffing industry and those arising from the action or inaction of the company's franchisees and temporary employees; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and the company's success in integrating acquired businesses including, without limitation, successful integration following any of our various acquisitions; success or failure in determining how to allocate capital; disruptions to the company's technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods, and earthquakes, or man-made or other disruptions of the company's operating systems; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Any forward-looking statement made by the company or its management in this news release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company and its management disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Management uses these non-U.S. GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for U.S. GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-U.S. GAAP measures are not formally defined under U.S. GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to U.S. GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-U.S. GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Company Contact:

HireQuest, Inc.

David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development

(800) 835-6755

Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

(203) 972-9200

Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

- Tables Follow -

HireQuest, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets Cash $ 2,087 $ 2,219 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 42,218 42,348 Notes receivable 1,501 1,166 Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets 3,627 2,413 Prepaid workers' compensation 1,207 1,094 Total current assets 50,640 49,240 Property and equipment, net 4,134 4,149 Workers' compensation claim payment deposit 1,127 1,127 Deferred tax asset 1,793 2,073 Franchise agreements, net 19,311 19,737 Other intangible assets, net 8,171 8,442 Goodwill 1,633 1,633 Other assets 50 57 Notes receivable, net of current portion and reserve 5,987 6,664 Intangible assets held for sale - discontinued operations 891 891 Total assets $ 93,737 $ 94,013 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 329 $ 174 Line of credit 5,456 6,829 Term loans payable - 88 Other current liabilities 1,790 2,018 Accrued payroll, benefits, and payroll taxes 2,900 2,557 Due to franchisees 7,774 7,579 Risk management incentive program liability 1,652 1,252 Workers' compensation claims liability 3,367 3,599 Total current liabilities 23,268 24,096 Workers' compensation claims liability, net of current portion 2,503 2,707 Franchisee deposits 2,402 2,406 Total liabilities 28,173 29,209 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; 14,077 and 14,073 shares issued, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 36,525 36,286 Treasury stock, at cost - 44 shares (146 ) (146 ) Retained earnings 29,171 28,650 Total stockholders' equity 65,564 64,804 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 93,737 $ 94,013

HireQuest, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(unaudited)

Three months ended (in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Franchise royalties $ 6,960 $ 7,831 Service revenue 512 588 Total revenue 7,472 8,419 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,255 5,619 Depreciation and amortization 734 698 Income from operations 1,483 2,102 Other miscellaneous income 131 37 Interest income 134 136 Interest and other financing expense (144 ) (243 ) Net income before income taxes 1,604 2,032 Provision for income taxes 169 340 Net income from continuing operations 1,435 1,692 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (72 ) (73 ) Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,619 Basic earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Discontinued operations - - Total $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Diluted earnings per share Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Discontinued operations - - Total $ 0.10 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 13,925 13,800 Diluted 13,980 13,886

HireQuest, Inc.

Non-U.S. GAAP - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,619 Interest expense 144 243 Provision for income taxes 169 340 Depreciation and amortization 734 698 EBITDA 2,410 2,900 WOTC related costs 150 85 Non-cash compensation 239 362 Acquisition related (gains) charges, net (103 ) 11 Write down of notes receivable 103 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,799 3,358

HireQuest, Inc.

Non-U.S. GAAP - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,619 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 541 540 Acquisition related (gains) charges, net (103 ) 11 Write down of note receivable 103 - Tax effect of adjustments (1) (141 ) (143 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,763 $ 2,027

(1) the tax effect includes the application of our statutory rate of 26% to all taxable/deductible adjustments.

