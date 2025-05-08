Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Issues Letter to Shareholders

CEO Allan Evans shares Q1 2025 highlights and provides insight into the Company's future plans

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("Unusual Machines" or the "Company"), a drone and drone components manufacturer, today announced it filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the first quarter of 2025 and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans.

Dear Shareholders,

This shareholder letter follows the completion of our first quarter of 2025. It has been another great quarter and a solid start to the year. We recently closed a major financing for $40M and continue to have substantial interest from shareholders. We want to take this opportunity to provide context and deeper insights into our operations and what these represent for Unusual Machines' future.

Operations Update

Unusual Machines revenue for the first quarter was about $2.05 million in sales which represents a year over year increase for the quarter of approximately 59%. This is our best revenue quarter of all time for the fourth consecutive quarter and was achieved in a quarter where we typically see a drop off from holiday sales. Approximately 15% of our Q1 revenue was from enterprise sales and we expect this to expand throughout 2025.

Cash Position

We prioritize managing our cash position and cash flow. We started the fourth quarter with $3.8 million and finished the quarter with $5.0 million. The breakdown of the cash position change over the quarter (Table 1) provides greater detail our expenses. Total expenses were above expectations, as there were annual costs like D&O insurance and public listing fees that occur annually. This cash position has been augmented by our $40M public financing in Q2.

No Margin Accounts

Before we talk about the latest good news, there are always some Debbie Downers who want to push our stock price down. One key way they do it is through short selling. If someone wants to short sell our stock that person has to borrow shares. The obvious source is from broker-dealers who lend your shares as part of their business. But they can only do that if your stock is in a margin account. So to our loyal shareholders, please make sure your stock is not sitting in a margin account. Call your broker.

Financing and use of proceeds

The nature of the company was recently and dramatically changed by the company raising $40M at $5.00 per share on May 6th. Net proceeds after expenses are about $36M leaving the company with over $40M in cash. This injection of capital will be used for capital expenditures to build out our domestic drone motor factory in Orlando, Florida and operations. The majority of the money will sit in the bank, earn interest at a competitive rate, and will provide Unusual Machines with a very healthy balance sheet. This creates a major competitive advantage at scale; the large companies that are our enterprise customers want stability and financial health from their suppliers. Our material suppliers want the same things as we place large orders so they have confidence in getting paid. To be clear, we still absolutely prioritize prudent spending and are seeking to get to cash flow positive in 4-6 quarters.

Cap Table Changes

The financing has changed our capitalization table substantially. Unusual Machines now has 24,830,170 fully diluted shares with no shareholder to our knowledge owning more than 9.9% of the total. We have over $40M in cash (which includes the May financing), and $0 in debt. Given the cash position, limited cash burn, improving revenues, and diversified shareholder base; we believe the company is in a very strong position to grow quickly throughout 2025.

Tariff and Regulatory Impacts

The regulatory environment is dynamic. Tariffs have been implemented, paused, changed, and are challenging to keep up with. The impacts from tariffs both internally and externally are expected to create an anomalous second quarter. Internally, Unusual Machines is placing larger inventory orders during the tariff pause to reduce uncertainty from policies that may be implemented at the end of the 90-day pause. We expect tariffs to create reduced margins and higher costs in the second quarter due to tariffs on the delivery of orders we placed prior to tariffs being implemented. This negative impact from tariffs on our business should be short lived as we have already transitioned our supply chains and our accelerating our domestic production and procurement of components, although we are seeing higher costs from some of our new suppliers.

Externally, tariffs and the uncertain regulatory environment are creating unusual market conditions that may be difficult to anticipate. These impacts are likely to influence our consumer business in ways we find challenging to model. While we expect to continue to see consumer sales growth, it may slow down a little depending on how things play out. At the same time, we see an uptick in interest on the enterprise side as other businesses look to us for components and general predictability. We believe the impacts of tariffs will ultimately benefit Unusual Machines more than hinder us, but we don't expect to see GAAP validation of that expectation until the third quarter.

Looking Ahead

Our priorities moving forward are clear:

Grow Revenue: We plan on being aggressive. We will continue to invest in and expand Rotor Riot's operations, driving both top-line growth and improved margins while introducing more U.S. made components at competitive prices. We plan to take advantage of the tariffs to improve gross margins, and we anticipate substantial capital expense outlay as we work to very quickly scale a motor factory in Orlando.

Get to Cash Flow Positive: We plan to grow in a controlled manner with the focus of our efforts driving us toward positive cash flow. We expect to need $15-20M in an annual revenue run rate to reach this target and are working toward getting there in 4-6 quarters depending on how the enterprise market materializes in the second half of 2025 and the continuation of tariff policies.

We are enthusiastic about the future of Unusual Machines. The company is in a great position to capitalize on enterprise sales and take advantage of the regulatory environment and macroeconomic factors to rapidly scale. We appreciate you all for the confidence and support in our vision. Please reach out with any questions or comments.

Sincerely,

Allan Evans

CEO of Unusual Machines

First Quarter Financial Results

Sales totaled approximately $2.05 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to pro forma revenue of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 which was a 59% increase for the first quarter year over year.

Gross margin for the first quarter was approximately 24%, which was impacted by the increase in tariffs.

Our loss from operations was approximately $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Included in this is non-cash stock compensation expense of $1.9 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter 2025 was approximately $3.3 million or $0.21 per share as compared to a net loss of approximately $1.1 million for the first quarter 2024 or $0.18 per share. The decrease primarily relates to the increase in non-cash stock compensation expense incurred in 2025.

We had approximately $5.0 million of cash as of March 31, 2025 as compared to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash primarily relates to the cash exercise of warrants in February 2025 from our private placement. See table 1 for additional details.

For further information concerning our financial results, see the tables attached to this shareholders' letter.

Table 1

Cash balance at December 31, 2024 $ 3.7M Q4 cash financings: Warrant exercises from Oct 2024 private placement 2.4M Q4 cash spend: Normal operations (0.8M ) Non-recurring legal and transition expenses (0.1M ) D&O insurance premiums for 2025 (0.2M ) Cash Balance at March 31, 2025 $ 5.0M

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,000,661 $ 3,757,323 Accounts receivable 50,950 66,575 Inventories 1,214,290 1,335,503 Prepaid inventory 835,279 904,728 Other current assets 205,147 31,500 Total current assets 7,306,327 6,095,629 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 399 570 Operating lease right-of-use assets 306,250 323,514 Other assets 59,426 59,426 Goodwill 7,402,906 7,402,906 Intangible assets, net 2,205,108 2,225,530 Total non-current assets 9,974,089 10,011,946 Total assets $ 17,280,416 $ 16,107,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 860,554 $ 668,732 Operating lease liability 70,654 67,820 Deferred revenue 117,171 197,117 Total current liabilities 1,048,379 933,669 Long-term liabilities Deferred tax liability 93,793 93,793 Operating lease liability - long term 243,242 262,171 Total liabilities 1,385,414 1,289,633 Commitments and contingencies (See note 13) - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized - - Series A preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 4,250 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series B preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 1,000 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Series C preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 3,000 designated and 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized and 16,830,170 and 15,122,018 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 168,302 151,221 Additional paid in capital 54,906,493 50,580,235 Accumulated deficit (39,179,793 ) (35,913,514 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,895,002 14,817,942 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,280,416 $ 16,107,575

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Sales $ 2,042,300 $ 618,915 Cost of goods sold 1,545,493 414,748 Gross profit 496,807 204,167 Operating expenses: Operations 302,602 112,322 Research and development 7,903 16,796 Selling and marketing 207,616 157,058 General and administrative 3,225,904 1,004,173 Depreciation and amortization 20,593 171 Total operating expenses 3,764,618 1,290,519 Loss from operations (3,267,811 ) (1,086,352 ) Other income and (expense): Interest income 1,532 - Interest expense - (19,649 ) Total other income and (expense) 1,532 (19,649 ) Net loss before income tax (3,266,279 ) (1,106,001 ) Income tax benefit (expense) - - Net loss $ (3,266,279 ) $ (1,106,001 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 15,902,473 6,065,857

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Series B,

Preferred Stock Common

Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Value Shares Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 190 $ 2 3,217,255 $ 32,173 $ 4,715,790 $ (3,333,046 ) $ 1,414,919 Issuance of common stock as settlement - - 16,086 161 64,183 - 64,344 Issuance of common shares, initial public offering, net of offering costs - - 1,250,000 12,500 3,837,055 - 3,849,555 Issuance of common shares, business combination - - 4,250,000 42,500 16,957,500 - 17,000,000 Conversion of preferred shares (120 ) (1 ) 600,000 6,000 (5,999 ) - - Net loss - - - - - (1,106,001 ) (1,106,001 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 70 $ 1 9,333,341 $ 93,334 $ 25,568,529 $ (4,439,047 ) $ 21,222,817

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Series A,

Preferred Stock Series B,

Preferred Stock Series C,

Preferred Stock Common

Stock Additional Paid-In Accumulated Total Stockholders' Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Shares Value Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 - $ - - $ - - $ - 15,122,018 $ 151,221 $ 50,580,235 $ (35,913,514 ) $ 14,817,942 Issuance of restricted common stock, equity incentive plan - - - - - - 483,546 4,835 (4,835 ) - - Cash exercise of warrants - - - - - - 1,224,606 12,246 2,424,720 - 2,436,966 Stock compensation expense - vested stock - - - - - - - - 1,883,433 - 1,883,433 Stock option compensation expense - - - - - - - - 22,940 - 22,940 Net loss - - - - - - - - - (3,266,279 ) (3,266,279 ) Balance, March 31, 2025 - $ - - $ - - $ - 16,830,170 $ 168,302 $ 54,906,493 $ (39,179,793 ) $ 15,895,002

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,266,279 ) $ (1,106,001 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,593 171 Share-based compensation expense 1,906,373 64,344 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,625 4,865 Inventory 121,213 148,765 Prepaid inventory 69,449 (377,144 ) Other assets (156,383 ) (41,567 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 191,822 53,722 Operating lease liabilities (16,095 ) (4,586 ) Deferred revenue and other current liabilities (79,946 ) 61,827 Net cash used in operating activities (1,193,628 ) (1,195,604 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash portion of consideration paid for acquisition of businesses, net of cash received - (852,876 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (852,876 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common shares - 5,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of common shares, warrant exercises 2,436,966 - Common share issuance offering costs - (637,687 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,436,966 4,362,313 Net increase in cash 1,243,338 2,313,833 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,757,323 894,773 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,000,661 $ 3,208,606 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Non-cash consideration paid for assets acquired and liabilities assumed $ - $ 19,000,000 Deferred acquisition costs $ - $ 100,000 Deferred offering costs recorded as reduction of proceeds $ - $ 512,758

