George Town, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) ("Stone" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, in a Earnings Release wich is now posted to the company's Investor Relations website https://investors.stone.co/.

Conference Call

Stone will discuss its 1Q25 financial results during a teleconference today, May 8th, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BRT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the Zoom webinar (ID: 846 5767 0303 | Password: 593175).

You can also access the meeting over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone Co.

Stone Co. is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses with our payments, banking, credit and software solutions.

