Action Against Hunger Minimizes Harm of Cholera Outbreaks in Sudan

As of 24 February, at least 11 of the 18 states in Sudan were simultaneously experiencing three or more outbreaks of different diseases, such as cholera, dengue, malaria, measles, and diphtheria.

In March 2025, approximately 300,000 people in Kosti, White Nile - one of the states experiencing a severe cholera outbreak - were at risk of cholera. As cholera surged across Sudan - reaching up to 400 daily cases in Kosti City alone - Action Against Hunger, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, launched a rapid, targeted response. In just one month (Dec 2024-Jan 2025), we reduced suspected cases by 47% and brought deaths from 33 to zero. Thanks to swift action, lives were saved - but the crisis is far from over.

Wider global funding cuts from key donors like the U.S. and EU are stretching humanitarian resources across Sudan. While our cholera response drew on other funding sources, these cuts are placing immense pressure on the entire humanitarian system-making it harder to prepare for the fast-approaching rainy season and respond to future outbreaks.

Action Against Hunger works in White Nile, Blue Nile, South Kordofan, and Central Darfur. Despite difficult security conditions, our teams continue to provide food assistance, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene services, as well as cash-based interventions for food and agricultural items. Last year, our health and nutrition interventions reached over 180,000 people and supported 44 health facilities and 7 hospitals. An estimated 24.8 million people are in need of assistance with hundreds of thousands facing famine-like conditions. The crisis has been compounded by the civil war, which erupted in April 2023 and has devastated infrastructure, health services, agricultural land, and access to clean water and sanitation services.

