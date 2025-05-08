Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Mark Caranci, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brompton Funds ("Brompton"), and Jeff Sujitno, Portfolio Manager, Wellington Square Advisors ("Wellington Square"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the new listing of Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U).

Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF is designed to provide high monthly income and capital preservation through investment in an actively managed portfolio of primarily AAA rated CLOs. CLOs will be selected by the Sub-Advisor and will generally range in credit quality from AAA to BBB, with a minimum of 75% of the portfolio invested in AAA rated CLOs.

Brompton Funds is an experienced investment management firm offering income and growth-oriented investment solutions including exchange-traded funds, split share funds, and other TSX-traded investment funds. Brompton leverages over 25 years of experience to provide unique, well-conceived, and value-added strategies to individual investors in Canada with a focus on meeting investors' needs by offering innovative products with client-friendly terms and supported by strong corporate governance.

Wellington Square Advisors is a Canadian based independent investment manager with long-term track record managing funds investing in CLOs, leveraged loans and corporate credit in the U.S., European and Canadian markets. Wellington Square's partners have backgrounds within CLO management and managing institutional funds for Canada's largest pension plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251372

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange