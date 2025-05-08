Anzeige
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis CEO Reaffirms Commitment to "Make America Healthy Again" Initiative

Finanznachrichten News

YEMASSEE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Dr. Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), today reaffirmed the company's continued support for the federal Make America Healthy Again initiative, describing it as a "critical framework" for aligning scientific innovation with national well-being.

Launched earlier this year, the initiative aims to accelerate medical progress, strengthen the nation's biomedical infrastructure, and promote public health through evidence-based research. As a leading provider of nonhuman primate models for scientific investigation, Alpha Genesis plays an active role in research programs that support breakthroughs in neuroscience, behavioral science, and preventive medicine.

"Our commitment is long-term," said Dr. Westergaard. "We believe in the power of science to improve lives, and we are honored to support an initiative that places health and innovation at the center of American progress."

Dr. Westergaard also noted that AGI continues to prioritize ethical research standards, high-quality animal care, and strategic collaborations with federal agencies and research institutions. These partnerships, he said, are essential to advancing medical discoveries that reflect both scientific excellence and fiscal responsibility.

Alpha Genesis will continue to engage with stakeholders nationwide as part of its commitment to public service and national health priorities.

For more information about Alpha Genesis and the Make America Healthy Again initiative, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Media Inquiries

gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com
www.alphagenesisinc.com

Contact Information

Dr. Greg Westergaard
President and CEO
gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com
843-589-5190

.

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alpha-genesis-ceo-reaffirms-commitment-to-%22make-america-healthy-again-1025650

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
