Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis CEO Reaffirms Commitment to "Make America Healthy Again" Initiative

YEMASSEE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Dr. Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis Incorporated (AGI), today reaffirmed the company's continued support for the federal Make America Healthy Again initiative, describing it as a "critical framework" for aligning scientific innovation with national well-being.

Launched earlier this year, the initiative aims to accelerate medical progress, strengthen the nation's biomedical infrastructure, and promote public health through evidence-based research. As a leading provider of nonhuman primate models for scientific investigation, Alpha Genesis plays an active role in research programs that support breakthroughs in neuroscience, behavioral science, and preventive medicine.

"Our commitment is long-term," said Dr. Westergaard. "We believe in the power of science to improve lives, and we are honored to support an initiative that places health and innovation at the center of American progress."

Dr. Westergaard also noted that AGI continues to prioritize ethical research standards, high-quality animal care, and strategic collaborations with federal agencies and research institutions. These partnerships, he said, are essential to advancing medical discoveries that reflect both scientific excellence and fiscal responsibility.

Alpha Genesis will continue to engage with stakeholders nationwide as part of its commitment to public service and national health priorities.

