Pray.com Experiences Record Growth Following Appointment of Pope Leo XIV

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Pray.com, the world's leading platform for faith-based content and community, announced today an unprecedented surge in user engagement following the appointment of Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV. This historic event has catalyzed global interest in spiritual content, propelling Pray.com toward a record-breaking reach of over 112 million users monthly across its website, mobile app, podcasts and social media platforms.

A significant driver of this growth is Pray.com's innovative AI Bible content , which combines artificial intelligence with scripture to create some of the most entertaining and immersive biblical stories ever told. The recently launched fully AI-generated mini-series, Heroes in the Bible: Ruth, exemplifies this innovation. Hosted by Savannah Chrisley, the four-episode saga brings the epic love story from the Book of Ruth to life through realistic visuals, immersive narration, and studio-quality musical orchestration-all created entirely through AI.

"The appointment of Pope Leo XIV marks a historic moment for faith communities in the United States and worldwide," said Steve Gatena, CEO and founder of Pray.com. "We are honored that millions are turning to Pray.com to find inspiration, connection, and spiritual support during this significant event. Our AI Bible content is redefining how people engage with scripture, making ancient truths accessible and engaging for today's audiences."

Pray.com's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology extends beyond content creation. Through a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, Pray.com has accelerated its content translation capabilities, enabling the platform to deliver high-quality programming across multiple languages efficiently.

"This growth signifies more than just numbers-it represents the deep human desire for connection and spirituality," added Pray.com CTO and cofounder Ryan Beck. "By harnessing the power of AI, we're making the Bible more accessible and engaging, ensuring that its teachings resonate with a global audience."

