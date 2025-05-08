Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-driven consumer engagement company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert "Rob" White to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. White will serve as a Director until the next meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed.

Mr. White brings over two decades of experience in global capital markets, asset management, and fintech. He is currently a Partner at Legion3 Capital, a private investment firm based in Toronto. He previously served as CEO of Outcome Wealth Management. He held several senior positions at the Bank of Montreal, including Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Trading, Global Funding, and Capital Markets Asset Management. During his tenure there, he was instrumental in driving significant revenue, liquidity, and risk management initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to the Board," said Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group. "His expertise in scaling technology businesses and navigating complex markets will be a valuable asset as we continue to execute our growth strategy across messaging, engagement, and insurance. Robert's insight will strengthen our governance and help position IC Group for long-term shareholder value creation."

The Company looks forward to Mr. White's contributions as it continues to expand its footprint and enhance its offering to Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

